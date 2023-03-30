Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.6% rate

Mar 30, 2023, 5:34 AM
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Bo...
A construction worker prepares a recently poured concrete foundation, Friday, March 17, 2023, in Boston. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its third and final estimate of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy maintained its resilience from October through December despite rising interest rates, growing at a 2.6% annual pace, the government said Thursday in a slight downgrade from its previous estimate.

The government had previously estimated that the economy expanded at a 2.7% annual rate last quarter.

The rise in the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — for the October-December quarter was down from the 3.2% growth rate from July through September. Exports and consumer spending were revised lower in Thursday’s report.

For all of 2022, the U.S. economy expanded 2.1%, down significantly from a robust 5.9% in 2021.

Most economists say they think growth is slowing sharply in the current January-March quarter, in part because the Federal Reserve has steadily raised interest rates in its drive to curb inflation.

The resulting surge in borrowing costs has walloped the housing industry and made it more expensive for consumers and businesses to spend and invest in major purchases. As a consequence, the economy is widely expected to slide into a recession later this year.

United States News

A visitor takes in a view of the city's skyline under the snow-covered San Gabriel mountains after ...
Associated Press

A look at how the largest US counties gained or lost people

Several large, urban counties across the United States gained residents or stemmed population declines in the year ending last July after losing residents in the previous 12-month period amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates released Thursday. Population change is driven by migration, both within the U.S. as people move […]
10 hours ago
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is screened on arrival at federal court, Thursday March 30, 2023, in ...
Associated Press

Lawyer: FTX founder likely challenging new crypto charges

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for Sam Bankman-Fried signaled Thursday that the onetime cryptocurrency darling is challenging the validity of new charges added to an indictment after he agreed to be brought to the United States in December from the Bahamas rather than fight extradition. Attorney Mark Cohen told a Manhattan federal court judge […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Former congressman, Senate candidate Galifianakis dies at 94

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A funeral will be held this weekend for former Democratic U.S. Rep. Nick Galifianakis, who represented central North Carolina for several years before two unsuccessful Senate bids – the first against archconservative Jesse Helms. Galifianakis died on Monday at age 94, according to obituary information from Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham. […]
10 hours ago
A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant School on...
Associated Press

‘Save our children!’: Tennessee protesters seek gun control

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Tennessee Capitol on Thursday as the state’s Republican-dominated Legislature began taking up bills for the first time since a mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville in which three children and three adults were killed. Chants of “Save our children!” echoed noisily in the […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge’s ruling undercuts US health law’s preventive care

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge in Texas who previously ruled to dismantle the Affordable Care Act struck down a narrower but key part of the nation’s health law Thursday in a decision that opponents say could jeopardize preventive screenings for millions of Americans. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor comes more […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Maine 19-year-old will plead guilty in mosque attack plot

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A 19-year-old from Maine who the FBI says built homemade explosives and plotted to attack a mosque in the name of the Islamic State group will plead guilty to providing material support to terrorists. Xavier Pelkey of Waterville faces a maximum of 15 years in prison under a plea agreement in […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
US revises down last quarter’s economic growth to 2.6% rate