Chandler wants residents to have their say on protected bike lanes

PHOENIX — An East Valley city is asking for feedback through on online survey regarding the potential installation of protected bicycle lanes.

The Chandler survey asks for information about participants’ current bicycle usage, potential for usage if bicycle lanes are built, desired locations for the lanes and thoughts on available design options, according to a press release.

A master plan has already pinpointed four corridors for the bike lanes, but feedback from the survey could lead to more lanes being created in other parts of the city.

Riders who take to the streets for the Chandler Family Bike Ride on Saturday will able to see some of the design choices under consideration.

Physical barriers will be in place at the Chandler Park and Ride at Tumbleweed Park so cyclists can experience riding on a protected bike lane.

Residents have until April 30 to submit their comments.

The inquiry is part of a nine-month study with the Maricopa Association of Governments that works to evaluate the effectiveness of upgrading existing bike lanes to protected bike lanes.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.