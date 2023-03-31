Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler wants residents to have their say on protected bike lanes

Mar 30, 2023, 8:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Bike Easy)...
(Facebook Photo/Bike Easy)
(Facebook Photo/Bike Easy)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — An East Valley city is asking for feedback through on online survey regarding the potential installation of protected bicycle lanes.

The Chandler survey asks for information about participants’ current bicycle usage, potential for usage if bicycle lanes are built, desired locations for the lanes and thoughts on available design options, according to a press release.

A master plan has already pinpointed four corridors for the bike lanes, but feedback from the survey could lead to more lanes being created in other parts of the city.

RELATED STORIES

Riders who take to the streets for the Chandler Family Bike Ride on Saturday will able to see some of the design choices under consideration.

Physical barriers will be in place at the Chandler Park and Ride at Tumbleweed Park so cyclists can experience riding on a protected bike lane.

Residents have until April 30 to submit their comments.

The inquiry is part of a nine-month study with the Maricopa Association of Governments that works to evaluate the effectiveness of upgrading existing bike lanes to protected bike lanes.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)...
Associated Press

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes bill to ban tents in public places

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill Thursday that would have prohibited people from setting up tents or tarps in public areas.
23 hours ago
This undated image provided by Raman and Puja Kalra shows their Dairy Queen franchise restaurant in...
Associated Press

Arizona Dairy Queen on the hunt for missing red spoon statue

The owners of a Dairy Queen in Phoenix remain perplexed as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant.
23 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/City of Phoenix, AZ USA)...
KTAR.com

Population growth in Maricopa County was largest in nation for second consecutive year

For the second consecutive year, more people have been moving to Maricopa County than any other county in the nation.
23 hours ago
(AP Photo/Reba Saldanha, File)...
KTAR.com

Arizona politicians react to indictment of former President Donald Trump

Arizona politicians were quick to speak on the unprecedented news of Donald Trump's indictment, with reactions split along party lines.
23 hours ago
(Google Maps Screenshot)...
Taylor Kinnerup

Arizona’s News Roundup: Phoenix business owners win homelessness suit, Hobbs’ staffer resigns

KTAR’s Arizona’s News Roundup this week catches you up on homeless encampment updates, a change in the governor's office and more.
23 hours ago
(Mesa Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Teacher’s aide in Mesa arrested for allegedly sexual abusing 9-year-old girl

A teacher's aide at a Mesa elementary school was arrested for allegedly sexual abusing a 9-year-old girl multiple times on campus.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Chandler wants residents to have their say on protected bike lanes