Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

North Dakota aims at school curriculum to deter abortions

Mar 29, 2023, 4:19 PM
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at an abortion clinic in Sh...
FILE - An operating room technician performs an ultrasound on a patient at an abortion clinic in Shreveport, La., July 6, 2022. North Dakota schools would be required to show students high-quality video of how a human fetus develops in each week of pregnancy, under a bill that Senate lawmakers approved with a 37-9 vote on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

North Dakota schools would be required to show students high-quality video of how a human fetus develops in each week of pregnancy under a bill Senate lawmakers approved during a vote Wednesday.

The 37-9 vote comes on the heels of the North Dakota Supreme Court’s ruling this month that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.

“If young people see the beauty of these beginnings, then hopefully they’ll think twice before running to the abortion clinic,” Sen. Janne Myrdal, a Republican of Edinburg who helped introduce the bill, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The bill would mandate schools to show middle and high school students a high-definition ultrasound video, at least three minutes long, on the development of the brain, heart and other vital organs in early fetal development — along with a high-quality animation of the fertilization and human development process inside the uterus, “noting significant markers in cell growth and organ development for every week of pregnancy.”

Lawmakers did not explicitly mention abortion when debating the bill on the Senate floor.

Opponents of the bill said they did not want to overstep by telling local schools how to teach, whereas supporters said lawmakers have the right to mandate curriculum in taxpayer-funded institutions.

“Although the video was great, well-intended, I just think we’re opening the door to something that in the future might widen the scope of how we dictate local schools,” Republican Sen. Michelle Axtman, of Bismarck, said in opposition to the bill.

Myrdal countered that state lawmakers already mandate many aspects of school curriculum including sex and abstinence education, Native American history and anti-bullying programs.

Republican Sen. Michael Wobbema, of Valley City, said the bill would not cost schools any money because the content the lawmakers have in mind is already online and free.

The bill was amended in the Senate, so it still needs to gain final approval in the House and a signature from the governor to become law.

Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound around six weeks into a pregnancy in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart.

In Georgia, which has one of the nation’s most restrictive abortion measures, the law prohibits most abortions once there is a “detectable human heartbeat” and effectively bans most abortions at a point before many people know they are pregnant.

Similar so-called heartbeat measures have been considered this year in states including Nebraska.

___

Trisha Ahmed is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter: @TrishaAhmed15

United States News

Associated Press

West Virginia governor signs ban on gender-affirming care

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday signed a bill banning gender-affirming care for minors, joining at least 10 other states that have enacted laws restricting or outlawing medically supported treatments for transgender youth. The bill outlaws those under 18 from being prescribed hormone therapy and fully reversible puberty blockers. […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Twitter removes tweets about ‘Trans Day of Vengeance’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter says it has removed thousands of tweets showing a poster promoting a “trans day of vengeance” protest in support of transgender rights in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of Trust and Safety, said in a tweet Wednesday that the company automatically removed more than 5,000 tweets and […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltim...
Associated Press

Adnan Syed case pits victims’ rights against justice reform

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Baltimore prosecutors asked to vacate Adnan Syed ’s murder conviction and have him freed after 23 years behind bars, their request exemplified a growing movement within the American criminal justice system to acknowledge and correct past mistakes, including police misconduct and prosecutorial missteps. But a Maryland appellate court ruling released Tuesday […]
16 hours ago
Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer from Morgantown, poses outside the Kanawha County Magistrate C...
Associated Press

For WVa. abortion protester, charges dropped with conditions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester forcibly removed from a chamber gallery at the West Virginia Capitol and later arrested for disrupting lawmakers as they moved to ban abortion last year will see all charges dropped against her, if she stays out of trouble for the next six months. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer with […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Melissa Joan Hart says she helped ‘tiny kids’ flee shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Actor Melissa Joan Hart said she and her husband helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the Nashville school shooting earlier this week. the shooting that killed six people. “We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway,” she said, her voice breaking, “that were climbing out of the […]
16 hours ago
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin spea...
Associated Press

Special prosecutors appointed in Baldwin set shooting case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe’s district attorney has appointed two veteran New Mexico lawyers to serve as the new special prosecutors in the manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. The appointment of Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
North Dakota aims at school curriculum to deter abortions