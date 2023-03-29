Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Melissa Joan Hart says she helped ‘tiny kids’ flee shooting

Mar 29, 2023, 3:17 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Actor Melissa Joan Hart said she and her husband helped a class of kindergartners that was fleeing the Nashville school shooting earlier this week.

the shooting that killed six people.

“We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway,” she said, her voice breaking, “that were climbing out of the woods — that were trying to, um, escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, and we helped a mom reunite with her children.”

Hart said she had moved to Nashville from Connecticut and that her kids had attended a school near Sandy Hook Elementary when 26 children were shot and killed there in 2012.

“This is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity. Luckily we are all OK,” she said.

She said she recorded the video Monday, but it was too raw to post that day.

“I don’t know what to say anymore,” she said. “Enough is enough.”

A spokesperson for Hart, who has starred in sitcoms including “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking further comment.

United States News

FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin spea...
Associated Press

Special prosecutors appointed in Baldwin set shooting case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe’s district attorney has appointed two veteran New Mexico lawyers to serve as the new special prosecutors in the manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin and a weapons supervisor in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer during a 2021 movie rehearsal. The appointment of Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis to […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

California may end travel ban to states with anti-LGBT laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — When North Carolina in 2016 banned transgender people from using the bathroom of their gender identity in public buildings, California retaliated by banning state-funded travel to that state and any other state with laws it deemed discriminatory against LGBTQ people. Seven years later, after a surge in anti-LGBTQ legislation in mostly […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Man gets 25 years in roadside killing of Tennessee nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man who shot and killed a Tennessee nurse as she was driving to work two years ago was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Wednesday, according to the Nashville district attorney’s office. In January, a jury found Devaunte Hill guilty of murder in the death of 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman. […]
15 hours ago
The crowd chants "I can't breathe" during a peaceful protest June 3, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Mich., ...
Associated Press

Minneapolis council to discuss post-Floyd policing lawsuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council is set to hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss a potential settlement in a lawsuit filed by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights over the city’s policing practices following the murder of George Floyd. City and state officials had been negotiating the agreement, in fits and starts, […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Fiona, Ian retired from list of tropical cyclone names

MIAMI (AP) — Weather officials announced Wednesday that they’re retiring the names Ian from the rotating list of Atlantic tropical cyclone names because of the death and destruction caused by the most recent storms with those names. Farrah will replace Fiona on the lists, and Idris will replace Ian, the World Meteorological Organization said in […]
15 hours ago
A message to the school is one of many at a memorial for victims at an entry to Covenant School, Tu...
Associated Press

Nashville shooting timeline: What we know so far

Monday’s shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville unfolded over approximately 15 minutes as a shooter opened fire inside, killing six people, before police arrived and fatally shot the suspect. Three children and three adults were killed the shooting at The Covenant School. Ever since a May 2022 attack inside a classroom in Uvalde, […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Melissa Joan Hart says she helped ‘tiny kids’ flee shooting