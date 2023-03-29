Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Metro Phoenix programs get $36M in federal funding to combat homelessness

Mar 29, 2023, 2:32 PM
(Google Street View)...
(Google Street View)
(Google Street View)
Kevin Stone's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Arizona programs are getting more than $53 million in federal funding to support the fight against homelessness, including $36 million for metro Phoenix.

The money is part of $2.8 billion in Continuum of Care Competition Awards announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

About 30 Valley programs were awarded grants, including 18 for permanent supportive housing and nine for rapid rehousing. More than $2 million is going toward regional Continuum of Care infrastructure.

“Housing is one of the key components to ending homelessness. This money will go a long way toward helping people find housing situations that are affordable, stable, and permanent,” Vicki Phillips, Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Board chair, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

The Continuum of Care program is the nation’s largest source of grants for homeless services.

“Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants, deliver communities the resources they need,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a press release.

“Together we can work toward a world where homelessness is a brief and rare occurrence, and every person has access to a safe, affordable and stable home so that they and their families can thrive.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspect dead after 2nd police shooting in 2 days in Chandler

A suspect was killed a police shooting near Alma School and Warner roads in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
15 hours ago
(Diversified Partners Rendering Photo)...
KTAR.com

New Gilbert development to include 2-story Starbucks

Construction is set to begin next week on an 11-acre project that will bring a flagship two-story Starbucks to the East Valley. 
15 hours ago
West Clear Creek Wilderness...
KTAR.com

Woman falls to death off cliff in Arizona wilderness area

A 44-year-old woman fell to her death from a cliff in an Arizona wilderness area this week, authorities said Wednesday.
15 hours ago
(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)...
KTAR.com

Here’s why gas prices are rising in metro Phoenix, across Arizona

Gas prices are surging in metro Phoenix and across Arizona and a fuel industry expert says there is a main reason for it.
15 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@joss_berry)...
Kevin Stone

Aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs resigns after controversial tweet

An aide to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after creating a controversy with a tweet in the wake of the Nashville shooting.
15 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
Associated Press

Investigators cite driver fatigue as cause of deadly 2021 Phoenix milk tanker crash

A milk truck-tanker crash that killed four people and injured several others on a Phoenix freeway in 2021 was caused by driver fatigue, U.S. transportation investigators said Tuesday.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Metro Phoenix programs get $36M in federal funding to combat homelessness