PHOENIX – Arizona programs are getting more than $53 million in federal funding to support the fight against homelessness, including $36 million for metro Phoenix.

The money is part of $2.8 billion in Continuum of Care Competition Awards announced Tuesday by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

About 30 Valley programs were awarded grants, including 18 for permanent supportive housing and nine for rapid rehousing. More than $2 million is going toward regional Continuum of Care infrastructure.

“Housing is one of the key components to ending homelessness. This money will go a long way toward helping people find housing situations that are affordable, stable, and permanent,” Vicki Phillips, Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Board chair, said in a press release.

The Continuum of Care program is the nation’s largest source of grants for homeless services.

“Working with our local partners, these Continuum of Care program grants, deliver communities the resources they need,” HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said in a press release.

“Together we can work toward a world where homelessness is a brief and rare occurrence, and every person has access to a safe, affordable and stable home so that they and their families can thrive.”

