Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis’ board says Disney stripped them of power

Mar 29, 2023, 1:58 PM
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., A...
FILE - People visit the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., April 18, 2022. The first meeting of the new board of Walt Disney World’s government — overhauled by sweeping legislation signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis as an apparent punishment for Disney publicly challenging Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill — dealt with the rote affairs any other municipal government handles. Board members on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, faced calls for better firefighter equipment, lessons on public records requests and bond ratings. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Board members picked by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee the governance of Walt Disney World said Wednesday that their Disney-controlled predecessors pulled a fast one on them by passing restrictive covenants that strip the new board of many of its powers.

The current supervisors of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District said at a meeting that their predecessors last month signed a development agreement with the company that gave Disney maximum developmental power over the theme park resort’s 27,000 acres in central Florida.

The five supervisors were appointed by the Republican governor to the board after the Florida Legislature overhauled Disney’s government in retaliation for the entertainment giant publicly opposing so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as lessons deemed not age-appropriate.

In taking on Disney, DeSantis furthered his reputation as a culture warrior willing to battle perceived political enemies and wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals, a strategy that is expected to continue ahead of his potential White House run.

The new supervisors replaced a board that had been controlled by Disney during the previous 55 years that the government operated as the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The new board members held their first meeting earlier this month and said they found out about the agreement after their appointments.

“We’re going to have to deal with it and correct it,” board member Brian Aungst said Wednesday. “It’s a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern.”

Separately, Disney World service workers on Wednesday were voting on whether to accept a union contract offer that would raise the starting minimum wage to $18 an hour by the end of the year.

The agreement covers around 45,000 service workers at the Disney theme park resort, including costumed performers who perform as Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters, bus drivers, culinary workers, lifeguards, theatrical workers and hotel housekeepers.

Workers could see their hourly wages rise between $5.50 and $8.60 an hour by the end of the five-year contract if it’s approved, according to union leaders.

A contract approved five years ago made Disney the first major employer in central Florida to agree to a minimum hourly wage of $15, setting the trend for other workers in the region dominated by hospitality jobs.

United States News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial on March 24, 2023, in Park City, Utah. Paltrow's ...
Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — When two skiers collided on a beginner run at an upscale Utah ski resort in 2016, no one could foresee that seven years later, the crash would become the subject of a closely watched celebrity trial. But Gwyneth Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over her collision with Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired […]
14 hours ago
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House C...
Associated Press

West Virginia bans some child marriages in compromise law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia will no longer allow children under 16 to marry, after the governor signed a compromise bill Wednesday. The law signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice continues allowing children aged 16 and 17 to get married with restrictions. Under the new law, those minors must get parental consent and can’t […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Court hears appeal of ruling favoring Musk in SolarCity deal

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for a group of Tesla shareholders are asking the Delaware Supreme Court to overturn a judge’s decision in favor of CEO Elon Musk in a lawsuit challenging the electric car maker’s $2.4 billion acquisition of a solar panel company founded by two of his cousins. The plaintiffs argued Wednesday that […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Ohio lawmakers OK rail safety rules after train derailment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rail safety measures proposed after the February train derailment and toxic chemical burn in East Palestine are closer to becoming law in Ohio, as part of a nearly $13.5 billion transportation budget that cleared the Legislature on Wednesday. A compromise budget plan that chiefly funds work on bridges and highways over […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Volunteers work to clean up the memorial site at the Sparty statue on March 2, 2023, on camp...
Associated Press

Michigan State’s Berkey Hall to remain closed after shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An academic building at Michigan State University where a gunman fatally shot two students and wounded five other s in February will not hold classes or events through next fall. Berkey Hall on the school’s East Lansing campus will remain closed for the rest of this academic year and the […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Railroad will use Ohio-based firms for derailment cleanup

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Norfolk Southern has agreed to exclusively use Ohio-based businesses to clean up the site of a fiery train derailment last month in a small town near the Pennsylvania state line. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost made the announcement Wednesday. Yost said he thought it a good idea that the railroad […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
DeSantis’ board says Disney stripped them of power