Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Mel King, who helped ease Boston’s racial strife, dies at 94

Mar 29, 2023, 11:41 AM | Updated: 12:12 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOSTON (AP) — Longtime Boston civil rights activist Mel King, whose 1983 campaign for mayor helped the city begin to repair some of the racial divisions sparked during the school busing crisis, has died. He was 94.

King served in the state Legislature for nearly a decade before becoming the first Black man to reach a Boston general mayoral contest, facing off against a fellow state representative, Ray Flynn.

The election was a test for the city, which had undergone years of strife following the court-ordered desegregation of the public schools in the mid-1970s. Flynn, who represented the predominantly white, Irish neighborhood of South Boston, was an opponent of busing.

But instead of reigniting the discord, the race had the opposite effect, being seen as respectful, even friendly at times.

King brought in support from a range of racial groups, dubbing his movement the “Rainbow Coalition” — a name adopted by the Rev. Jesse Jackson during his presidential campaigns.

“What I believe people want more than anything else is a sense of a vision that’s inclusive and respectful and appreciative of who they are. What the Rainbow Coalition did was to put that right up front because everybody could be a member,” King said in a 1993 interview with The Boston Globe.

Flynn said he first met King, who grew up in the city’s racially mixed South End, when the two played basketball as teenagers.

He said he felt an affinity for King, noting their shared working class roots and collaborative work as state lawmakers.

“Mel King would be fighting for affordable housing for the people of the South End and Roxbury, and I would be doing the same for the people of South Boston,” Flynn said. “We were just two kids from the neighborhood who fought hard for our constituents.”

King would go on to lose to Flynn by 30 points. But the race came to be seen as a turning point in a city once described as a collection of ethnic enclaves.

Those divisions boiled over during the busing crisis, with South Boston High School becoming the center of racial strife as Black students were bused to the school under a court-ordered desegregation plan.

During the height of the crisis, crowds sometimes threw stones at buses carrying Black students, and police were stationed on rooftops near the school.

“The city was polarized. It was divided,” Flynn said. “Busing really brought out the worst in the city of Boston. The election brought out the best. People all felt they were part of new opportunities.”

Gov. Maura Healey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings Wednesday in rememberance of King, whom she described as a “dedicated public servant and civil rights champion.”

Mayor Michelle Wu, the first woman and first person of color elected to lead Boston, also praised King, saying “his transformative ideas have shaped generations of organizers and leaders.”

United States News

Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate ...
Associated Press

Investigators examine pipeline in chocolate factory blast

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Federal safety investigators are examining a natural gas pipeline for fractures and other damage as they gather evidence on the cause of last week’s deadly explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, a spokesperson said Wednesday. The National Transportation Safety Board opened a probe into Friday’s blast at R.M. Palmer Co. […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Judge Clifton Newman stands during a break in the Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the...
Associated Press

Murdaugh judge Newman not surprised by jury’s quick verdict

CLEVELAND (AP) — The judge who presided over Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial in South Carolina told his law school he wasn’t surprised the jury came back with a guilty verdict in three hours. Judge Clifton Newman returned to Cleveland State University where he earned his law degree in 1976 to discuss his career and the […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Vermont deputy charged with attempted murder in NY gunfight

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Vermont deputy sheriff who was involved in a gunfight in upstate New York that left three injured last year was indicted on charges including attempted murder and a felony for possessing a gun in a sensitive location. Vito Caselnova pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Saratoga County Court on […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Hitman in New Jersey murder-for-hire sentenced to 16 years

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A career criminal whose rap sheet includes bank robberies and a murder conspiracy was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison for killing a New Jersey political consultant in exchange for money in 2014. George Bratsenis, 74, pleaded guilty a year ago to a charge that he and another man accepted […]
12 hours ago
An an entry to Covenant School has become a memorial for shooting victims, Tuesday, March 28, 2023,...
Associated Press

Children lost in shooting were ‘feisty,’ a ‘shining light’

Details from the rich, full lives of the three adults killed Monday at a Nashville elementary school have emerged quickly in the aftermath, but information on the three 9-year-old children — whose lives ended tragically young — has been slower to publicly surface from a community buried in grief. The children slain at The Covenant […]
12 hours ago
FILE - A pump jack for pulling oil from the ground is seen near New Town, N.D., Feb. 25, 2015. On M...
Associated Press

Judge orders US to resume oil, gas leasing in North Dakota

A federal judge has ordered the U.S. government to resume oil and gas lease sales on federal lands in North Dakota, even as a legal battle continues over the Biden administration’s decision to pause the leasing program two years ago in an effort to combat climate change. Hailing the ruling as a victory, North Dakota […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Mel King, who helped ease Boston’s racial strife, dies at 94