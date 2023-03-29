Close
Arizona governor’s aide resigns after controversial tweet

Mar 29, 2023, 11:16 AM
BY

PHOENIX (AP) — The press secretary of Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs has resigned after a controversial social media post made in the wake of a fatal shooting at a Tennessee school.

Gubernatorial spokesperson Josselyn Berry posted a tweet Monday night with an image of a woman holding pistols in each hand and the caption, “Us when we see transphobes.” The image was from the 1980 movie “Gloria.”

The post was made hours after the shooting at a Christian school in Nashville that left three children and three adults dead. The shooter was killed by police and has been identified as a 28-year-old former student at The Covenant School who was transgender.

Berry’s post drew widespread criticism for appearing to promote gun violence. Twitter later removed the post with a notice saying it violated the platform’s rules.

Berry reportedly resigned Tuesday night and the governor’s office said Wednesday that Hobbs had received and accepted the resignation.

“The governor does not condone violence in any form,” a statement from Hobbs’ office said. “This administration holds mutual respect at the forefront of how we engage with one another. The post by the press secretary is not reflective of the values of the administration.”

