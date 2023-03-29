Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pamela Smart, serving life, waits for chance to be heard

Mar 28, 2023, 10:13 PM
FILE - In this 2010 image taken from video, courtesy of WMUR television of Manchester, N.H., Pamela...
FILE - In this 2010 image taken from video, courtesy of WMUR television of Manchester, N.H., Pamela Smart is shown during an interview at the corrections facility, in Bedford Hills, N.Y. The New Hampshire Supreme Court is scheduled to release its opinion on whether a state council that rejected Pamela Smart's request for a chance at freedom should take another look at it. She's serving a life-without-parole sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990. (WMUR Television via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(WMUR Television via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Vanessa Santiago first met Pamela Smart in 2003 as a fellow prison inmate in New York, working with her as a teacher’s aide and participating with her in an arts rehabilitation program.

The two became close, and when Santiago, 43, was released from the maximum security Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in 2020, she continued to stay in touch. She supports Smart’s petition for a sentence reduction hearing.

“Pamela is like an icon in a sense, meaning, she has life with no parole, and when things are tough, you remember Pamela,” Santiago said in an interview with The Associated Press. “If she wasn’t there, if I never met her, I’m telling you, I probably wouldn’t have made it this far.”

Smart, 55, has served over 30 years of a life-without-parole sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990. She has exhausted all of her judicial appeal options. The New Hampshire Supreme Court is expected to release an opinion Wednesday on whether a state council that rejected her request for a sentence reduction hearing last year should reconsider it.

The state attorney general’s office has opposed Smart’s commutation requests — there have been three denied by the council since 2005 — saying she has never accepted full responsibility for the crimes.

Smart, who has earned two master’s degrees at Bedford Hills, tutored fellow inmates, been ordained as a minister and is part of an inmate liaison committee, said in her last petition that she is remorseful and has been rehabilitated. She apologized to Gregory Smart’s family.

Santiago was one of a group of supporters sitting in court during oral arguments for Smart’s case in February. They wore pink T-shirts saying “Enough is Enough.”

Santiago runs a small furniture donation business in New York City and is taking classes toward a master’s degree. In addition to helping her with her English — Santiago’s first language is Spanish — she said Smart was a source of strength and emotional support.

“She would take time out to come see you, or come spend time with you in the garden, do something with you to make you feel better,” Santiago said.

Smart’s longtime attorney, Mark Sisti, argued that the five-member Executive Council, which also votes on the spending of much of the money appropriated by the Legislature and votes on Gov. Chris Sununu’s nominations to government leadership positions, simply “brushed aside” Smart’s case. Sisti said the elected council did not spend any time poring over Smart’s voluminous petition — which included many letters of support from inmates, supervisors and others — or even discuss it before rejecting her request for a sentence reduction hearing in less than three minutes.

Sununu, who brings forth matters for the council to consider, had the option of putting the commutation request on the agenda, and did so, argued Laura Lombardi, senior assistant attorney general. She said there is no requirement for the governor and council to create rules regarding the process.

Smart was 22 and working as a high school media coordinator when she began an affair with a 15-year-old student who later shot and killed her husband, Gregory Smart, in 1990. Though she denied knowledge of the plot, she was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes and sentenced to life without parole.

The teen, William Flynn, and three other teens cooperated with prosecutors, served shorter sentences and have been released.

The trial was a media circus and one of America’s first high-profile cases about a sexual affair between a school staff member and a student. Joyce Maynard wrote “To Die For” in 1992, drawing from the Smart case. That inspired a 1995 film of the same name, starring Nicole Kidman and Joaquin Phoenix.

Former Bedford inmate Kelly Harnett, 41, who also was in court to hear Smart’s case last month and designed the T-shirts, said she could talk to Smart about the law and that Smart helped her through legal and personal setbacks. She said Smart deserves a hearing.

“Whenever something came up serious for me, I always went to Pam, and she would give me — not what I wanted to hear — but she would give me the best solution to the problem at that moment,” Harnett, of New York, said. “She was basically like having a 24-hour counselor at your service.”

Smart can refile a petition with the council every two years if her request is denied.

United States News

FILE - The Centenario deep-water drilling platform off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico, in the Gulf o...
Associated Press

US to auction Gulf of Mexico oil under climate compromise

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Biden administration will auction oil and gas leases across more than 114,000 square miles (295,000 square kilometers) in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday in a sale mandated by last year’s climate bill compromise. The online auction — expected to draw interest from major oil companies such as ExxonMobil and […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

Crews work to recover 3 barges that got loose on Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Crews were working Wednesday to remove three remaining barges that got loose on the Ohio River, including one carrying methanol. A total of 10 barges got loose early Tuesday on the river near Louisville, the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said. Most were recovered, but the U.S Army Corp of Engineers […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — A United Airlines flight bound from Houston to Rio De Janeiro has returned to Bush Intercontinental Airport for an emergency landing shortly after takeoff, the airline said. Flight 129 returned to the airport Tuesday night because of “a mechanical issue,” according to a statement from United Airlines. The airline did not describe […]
6 hours ago
FILE — Dr. Amos C. Brown, Jr., vice chair for the California Reparations Task Force, right, holds...
Associated Press

Reparations for Black Californians could top $800 billion

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — It could cost California more than $800 billion to compensate Black residents for generations of over-policing, disproportionate incarceration and housing discrimination, economists have told a state panel considering reparations. The preliminary estimate is more than 2.5 times California’s $300 billion annual budget, and does not include a recommended $1 million per […]
6 hours ago
Girls write messages on crosses at an entry to Covenant School, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashvil...
Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Mass shootings seldom shift partisan policies

Public outrage is swift following mass shootings, such as the killing of six people at a Christian elementary school in Nashville. Sorrow and sympathy are widespread. But what comes next from policymakers is likely to depend on which political party is in charge of a state. Don’t expect new gun controls in Republican-led states, such […]
6 hours ago
An empty classroom is seen in a school in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Tuesday, March. 28, 2023...
Associated Press

Palestinian teachers’ strike grows, reflecting deep crisis

AL-AZZA REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — In schools across the world, children are halfway into their second semester. But in a Palestinian refugee camp south of Jerusalem, kids wake up at 1 p.m. They kick soccer balls, hang out in barbershops and aimlessly scroll through TikTok. They watch television until dawn, just to wake […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Pamela Smart, serving life, waits for chance to be heard