Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 Alabama police officers shot, suspect in custody

Mar 28, 2023, 7:31 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama police officers are in critical condition after they were shot Tuesday evening by a man who later barricaded himself inside an apartment, city officials said.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Johnson told news outlets that a woman called 911 and reported that she had been shot. Officers arriving at the scene found the shooting victim, whose injuries are not life-threatening. The two officers were then shot and were transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. The department did not immediately release their names.

The suspect was apprehended about 6:20 p.m. and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the city said in a news release.

“Our hearts are shattered. Please send every prayer you have to the officers, their families, and the Huntsville Police Department,” Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement.

“I am devastated to learn the news that two Huntsville police officers were shot in the line of duty this evening. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for these heroes and their family, friends and community,” Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

United States News

Associated Press

Ruling allows some pot dispensary licenses in NY to go ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — New York officials will be able to issue licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries in some parts of the state after an appeals court on Tuesday narrowed the scope of a temporary injunction that had halted them because of a legal challenge. The ruling from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

South Florida airport partially evacuated for security probe

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials briefly ordered a partial evacuation of a South Florida airport Tuesday evening as part of a “security-related investigation.” The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that officials were investigating in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, which is used primarily by Southwest Airlines. […]
20 hours ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel ...
Associated Press

AP sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury

A federal judge has ruled that former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
20 hours ago
Emergency responders and heavy equipment are seen at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate ...
Associated Press

Probe of chocolate factory blast focuses on gas pipeline

Federal safety officials are investigating the role of a natural gas pipeline in a fatal blast at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory, the National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday. Friday’s powerful explosion at R.M. Palmer Co. killed seven people, sent 10 to the hospital and damaged several other buildings in West Reading, a small town 60 […]
20 hours ago
Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, addresses the House Committee on Judiciary about SB270 at the Arkansas...
Associated Press

Arkansas bathroom bill condemned as too extreme is revamped

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An North Carolina law that was repealed after widespread boycotts was revamped Tuesday following complaints from members of the transgender community and their families that it would criminalize trans people simply for using public restrooms. The House Judiciary Committee endorsed the proposal to allow someone to be charged with misdemeanor […]
20 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
2 Alabama police officers shot, suspect in custody