South Florida airport partially evacuated for security probe

Mar 28, 2023, 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Officials briefly ordered a partial evacuation of a South Florida airport Tuesday evening as part of a “security-related investigation.”

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport posted on Twitter shortly after 8 p.m. that officials were investigating in the baggage claim area of Terminal 1, which is used primarily by Southwest Airlines. Then just before 9 p.m., a second post said that law enforcement had cleared the security incident.

The terminal’s lower level had been evacuated, and the airport’s entrance roadway was blocked, the social media post said. Airport services and entranceways were expected to resume normal operations later Tuesday night.

Travelers were instructed to check their airlines for updated flight information.

Officials didn’t immediately provide details about what prompted the investigation and evacuation.

