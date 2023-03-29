Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix restaurant owner says long ‘way to go’ following judge’s homeless encampment decision

Mar 29, 2023, 4:25 AM
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Not long after an Arizona judge ordered the city of Phoenix to find a solution for the enlarging homeless encampment, a local restaurant owner who was part of the lawsuit said it could be a while before progress is seen.

The order was announced just over a week after Old Station Subs owner Joe Faillace was featured in a New York Times article that underscored the turmoil surrounding the homeless encampment centered around “the zone” in downtown Phoenix, residents and business owners.

A moment of happiness quickly shifted to reality setting in for Joe Faillace and his wife Debbie, as more than three years have passed with little to no solutions on curbing the encampment many have said is destroying their neighborhood.

RELATED STORIES

“We realize that we think we may have a way to go. We don’t know what the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona might do. We don’t know what the advocates might do or the churches and stuff like that,” Joe Faillace told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show on Wednesday.

“So we’re a little leery. It’s been three years and six months so we’re hoping that at least some news is good news.”

Faillace, who has owned the sandwich shop for nearly four decades, said a rise in homelessness at the Zone began in November 2019 and only continues to intensify.

“Nobody has a clue what really is going on there. It is so depraved, so bad. It is their own little oasis,” Faillace said.

Monday’s court order said the Zone, which is located around the blocks south of Jefferson Street, between Ninth and 13th avenues, must be disbanded by July 10. A plan must also be put in place that will produce effective results for people living in the encampment and business and property owners.

The order noted that the city had allowed drug use, prostitution and violence in the area, causing a tremendous effect on business and property owners.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Fair)...
KTAR.com

Here’s what we know about return of concerts at Arizona State Fair

After a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Coliseum Concert Series will return to the Arizona State Fair this fall.
4 hours ago
(Chandler Photo)...
KTAR.com

Chandler pilot program to have drones deliver medical supplies to assisted living facility

Chandler has approved a pilot program that will have drones deliver medical supplies from a pharmacy to an assisted living facility about 2 miles away.
4 hours ago
(El Mirage Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

West Valley fugitive who faked death arrested in Indiana

A West Valley fugitive who attempted to fake his death was arrested last week in Indiana, authorities said.
1 day ago
(Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)...
Associated Press

Report finds UA campus safety gaps after fatal shooting

A report found there were missed opportunities to investigate an expelled University of Arizona student who killed a professor last year.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

MCSO seeking information after multiple people shot at West Valley party

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a West Valley shooting at a party that left multiple people injured.
1 day ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
Phoenix restaurant owner says long ‘way to go’ following judge’s homeless encampment decision