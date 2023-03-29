Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Report finds UA campus safety gaps after fatal shooting

Mar 28, 2023, 7:00 PM
(Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)...
(Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)

(Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — There were multiple missed opportunities to investigate and possibly arrest an expelled University of Arizona graduate student who shot and killed a professor last year, according to an independent review.

A report conducted by PAX Group, a consulting firm with security expertise, on the October slaying of Thomas Meixner, a hydrology professor, was released Monday. The company, which was contracted by the school, interviewed nearly 140 people, including Meixner’s family.

“There were systemic issues across our university that should have been identified and corrected,” University President Dr. Robert Robbins said during a news conference. “I’m angry at myself that I did not do more to prevent this tragedy.”

Robbins received the report late Friday.

It found faculty in the Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences Department, which Meixner chaired, brought up threats and harassment from Murad Dervish, 47, between November 2021 and January 2022. But there was no coordinated leadership of the school’s threat assessment team.

So, faculty went to campus police and the Dean of Students Office. Both entities shared links to mental health resources with Dervish. But there was fractured communication. Sharing information might have led to further investigation, and police might have turned up a criminal history and other behavioral red flags, the report says.

PAX made 33 recommendations for the school in areas of identifying and managing threats, communications and crisis responses, including having a campus head of public safety and making necessary improvements to the UAlert system, which sends out warnings about active shooter situations to campus community members. The system had glitches at the time of the shooting.

Some of those recommendations are already in motion. Steve Patterson, a 25-year FBI veteran, will become the interim chief safety officer in May. He will meet regularly with Robbins and other officials.

In February 2022, a flyer with a photograph of Dervish had been circulated to university staff with instructions to call 911 if he ever entered the building.

Dervish is facing seven felony charges related to the shooting, including first-degree murder.

In the days following the shooting, Robbins had said campus police tried to get Dervish charged two separate times before the shooting. Administrators took the complaints to Pima County prosecutors but were told there wasn’t enough evidence.

“In neither instance did the facts of the complaint meet the evidentiary requirements for charging (Dervish) with the crime of threats and intimidation at that time,” County Attorney Laura Conover said in a statement following the shooting.

In February, the UA Faculty Senate released its own interim report about campus safety. The committee criticized the university for fostering an environment that “consciously and consistently disregards employee and students’ safety concerns,” the Arizona Daily Star reported.

In response, the university in a statement dismissed the faculty report as being based on “misleading characterizations and the selective use of facts and quotations.”

Robbins on Monday backtracked on those remarks.

“I also want to recognize the important work of the faculty senate committee,” Robbins said. “I apologized to them for being dismissive and critical of their important work and their contributions simply to make our campus safer.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

MCSO seeking information after multiple people shot at West Valley party

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a West Valley shooting at a party that left multiple people injured.
19 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
Kevin Stone

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes grocery tax ban, signs 9 bills into law

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed two bills Tuesday, including one to ban local grocery taxes, and signed nine others into law.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Suspect dead following shooting with police in Surprise

A suspect died after being shot by police in the back of a car in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
19 hours ago
Alan Burgener and the 2017 Ford Mustang he allegedly stole on March 27, 2023, in Chandler, Arizona....
KTAR.com

Chandler police arrest domestic violence shooting suspect after daylong search

Police in Chandler arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend before fleeing in a stolen car the previous day.
19 hours ago
(Harkins Rendering Photo)...
SuElen Rivera

New Harkins entertainment center concept BackLot coming to Phoenix

Valley-based movie theater chain Harkins is planning to open a new kind of family entertainment center in Phoenix called Backlot.
19 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Report finds UA campus safety gaps after fatal shooting