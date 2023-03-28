Suspect dead following shooting with police in Surprise

PHOENIX — A suspect died after a shooting with police in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred near Bell and Litchfield roads at about 1 p.m., according to the Surprise Police Department.

No officers were injured and no suspects were outstanding.

Police said traffic restrictions in the area could be in place for several hours.

No other information was available.

This is a developing story.

