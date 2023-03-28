Police identify man killed in shooting with Surprise officers

PHOENIX — Police identified 28-year-old Joseph Martin as the man who died after he was shot by officers in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Bell and Litchfield roads at about 12:20 p.m., Surprise Police Sgt. Jaime Rothschild said during a press conference.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the area after receiving a call of an unwanted guest, according to Rothschild.

When officers attempted to speak with Martin, who was in the back seat of a vehicle, he became argumentative and told police he had a gun, Rothschild said.

Martin then reached into his waistband and under some personal items in the car.

He was subsequently shot and killed by officers, according to Rothschild.

No officers were injured and no suspects were outstanding.

No other information was available.

