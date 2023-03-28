Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police identify man killed in shooting with Surprise officers

Mar 28, 2023, 1:48 PM | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 6:02 pm
(Surprise Police Department Photo)
PHOENIX — Police identified 28-year-old Joseph Martin as the man who died after he was shot by officers in Surprise on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Bell and Litchfield roads at about 12:20 p.m., Surprise Police Sgt. Jaime Rothschild said during a press conference.

Officers were called to a parking lot in the area after receiving a call of an unwanted guest, according to Rothschild.

When officers attempted to speak with Martin, who was in the back seat of a vehicle, he became argumentative and told police he had a gun, Rothschild said.

Martin then reached into his waistband and under some personal items in the car.

He was subsequently shot and killed by officers, according to Rothschild.

No officers were injured and no suspects were outstanding.

No other information was available.

Arizona News

KTAR.com

Man claims self-defense after a fatal shooting in north Phoenix

A man claimed self-defense after a fatal shooting at a north Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday night, authorities said.
21 hours ago
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 10 years in prison for drug, firearm offenses

An Arizona man was sentenced last week to ten years in prison after he pleaded guilty to weapon and drug charges, authorities said.
21 hours ago
KTAR.com

Here’s why a metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name

A metro Phoenix shopping center is changing its name, saying growth in the area and increased demand are the reasons for the switch.
21 hours ago
Kevin Stone

Metro Phoenix programs get $36M in federal funding to combat homelessness

Arizona programs are getting more than $53 million in federal funding to support the fight against homelessness, including $36 million for metro Phoenix.
21 hours ago
KTAR.com

Suspect dead after 2nd police shooting in 2 days in Chandler

A suspect was killed a police shooting near Alma School and Warner roads in Chandler on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
21 hours ago
KTAR.com

New Gilbert development to include 2-story Starbucks

Construction is set to begin next week on an 11-acre project that will bring a flagship two-story Starbucks to the East Valley. 
21 hours ago

