Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Election Day ballot problems in Pennsylvania county examined

Mar 28, 2023, 1:14 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Election Day shortages of the paper needed to run voting machinery caused significant problems in a northeastern Pennsylvania county in November, but the extent of the problem or what caused it are still unclear, witnesses told a congressional committee Tuesday.

The three-hour hearing of the U.S. House Administration Committee into events in Luzerne County on Nov. 8 brought outrage from members of both parties about the delay in reporting results from the country’s largest swing state.

The fact-finding, billed by the Republican majority as a look into “government voter suppression” in Luzerne, included anecdotal reports of problems voting in a county where a judge agreed to order polls to remain open for two extra hours, until 10 p.m., to accommodate those who may have been unable to cast ballots earlier in the day.

“This is catastrophic, in my view,” said U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle of New York, the committee’s ranking Democrat. “This is a complete breakdown.”

Elections officials “rushed to stores” in an effort to get paper for “voter-created emergency ballots,” said committee Chairman Rep. Bryan Steil, a Wisconsin Republican, calling it “unbelievable in American elections today.”

“To date, no official action has been taken in Luzerne County,” Steil said. “No report from the district attorney. No report from the secretary of state. No report from the Luzerne County Board of Elections. There must be accountability.”

The hearing did not include the Luzerne County officials who oversee and run elections, as they apparently received legal advice not to participate while Luzerne District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce investigates what happened.

The Pennsylvania Department of State also declined to testify, telling Steil in a March 22 letter that the statewide elections agency did not want to interfere in or compromise the results of Sanguedolce’s investigation.

“Though the Department offers guidance and assistance to counties on election administration issues, the Department of State, with very few exceptions, unrelated to the issues here, has limited authority under Pennsylvania’s Election Code to dictate how counties run their elections,” wrote Jonathan Marks, Pennsylvania’s deputy secretary for elections and commissions.

Sanguedolce, who watched the hearing, declined to comment afterward on his investigation or when he might disclose its findings. Sanguedolce said he “wouldn’t narrow it to a criminal investigation,” noting his office has jurisdiction to look into anything involving voter irregularity.

“If everyone in that hearing operates from the assumption that the facts set forward are true, then everyone should be concerned,” Sanguedolce said. “But I’m not sure you should assume the facts are true.”

The hearing included claims that paper shortages were widespread, questions about the procedures used to cast emergency or provisional ballots, and reports some voters were unable to cast ballots at all. There was also testimony about employee turnover problems within Luzerne’s elections office.

“We don’t have the answers that we need,” said Jim Bognet, a Republican who lost by less than three percentage points in a challenge to Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright in November. “That’s why we’re so happy you guys are looking into it.”

Luzerne, formerly a reliable Democratic majority county, has become much more Republican in recent years, although Democrat Josh Shapiro won the county by barely one percentage point in the November governor’s race. In recent presidential contests, Donald Trump easily beat Hilary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020 in Luzerne.

United States News

An an entry to Covenant School has become a memorial for shooting victims, Tuesday, March 28, 2023,...
Associated Press

After school shooting, Tenn. gun laws likely to remain lax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As Nashville residents reeled from a carry handguns publicly without a permit to 18 — just two years after a new law set the age at 21. The move marked yet another relaxation of gun laws in ruby red Tennessee, where GOP leaders have steadily chipped away at firearms regulations and […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A Seattle police officer walks past tents used by people experiencing homelessness, March 11...
Associated Press

Seattle, feds seek to end most oversight of city’s police

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and Seattle officials asked a judge Tuesday to end most federal oversight of the city’s police department, saying its sustained, decade-long reform efforts are a model for other cities whose law enforcement agencies face federal civil rights investigations. Seattle has overhauled virtually all aspects of its police department […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

‘Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss exits reality TV franchise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Fleiss, the creator of “The Bachelor,” has exited the reality TV franchise more than two decades after the iconic dating show launched. His departure was confirmed Tuesday, a day after “The Bachelor” aired its season 27 finale. “I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years,” Fleiss said […]
13 hours ago
FILE - An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident sits on a desk on on A...
Associated Press

Large numbers of Hispanics didn’t pick single race in census

More than 43% of Hispanics either didn’t respond to the question asking them to select their race or selected the “some other race” box on the 2020 census form, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday, lending support to arguments that the federal government should change its race and ethnicity categories. The percent of the Hispanic […]
13 hours ago
This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Denni...
Associated Press

Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns. Dennis John Hernandez, 36, who also has been known as D.J. and […]
13 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Election Day ballot problems in Pennsylvania county examined