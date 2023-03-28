Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Seattle, feds seek to end most oversight of city’s police

Mar 28, 2023, 1:01 PM
FILE - A Seattle police officer walks past tents used by people experiencing homelessness, March 11...
FILE - A Seattle police officer walks past tents used by people experiencing homelessness, March 11, 2022, during the clearing and removal an encampment in Westlake Park in downtown Seattle. The U.S. Justice Department and Seattle officials on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, asked a judge to end most federal oversight of the city's police department, saying its sustained, decade-long reform efforts are a model for cities around the country whose law enforcement agencies face federal civil rights investigations. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department and Seattle officials asked a judge Tuesday to end most federal oversight of the city’s police department, saying its sustained, decade-long reform efforts are a model for other cities whose law enforcement agencies face federal civil rights investigations.

Seattle has overhauled virtually all aspects of its police department since DOJ investigators in 2011 found officers were too quick to use force and too often escalated encounters to the point where force was necessary.

Since then, officials say, the use of serious force is down 60% and the department has new systems for dealing with people in crisis, responding to complaints of biased policing, supervising officers and identifying any who get physical too often.

Both sides asked U.S. District Judge James Robart to terminate their 2012 settlement agreement, known as a consent decree, which gave the court oversight of reform efforts.

However they agree that more work remains to be done in two key areas — police accountability and crowd control, especially following the department’s violent and heavily criticized response to racial justice protests in 2020. Robart would continue to oversee reform work related to those topics under a new agreement.

“Seattle stands as a model for the kind of change and reform that can be achieved when communities, police departments and cities come together to repair and address systemic misconduct,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, told a news conference in Seattle.

Seattle has spent about $200 million on its efforts, including the cost of new policies, database systems and other expenses.

Tuesday’s announcement served to highlight a way forward for city, county and state law enforcement agencies around the country that have found themselves under Justice Department scrutiny. Such investigations are often unwelcome due to the expense of making reforms and because the efforts can drag on for a decade or more.

Earlier this month the department found that police in a new review of the police in Memphis, Tennessee, following the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Federal civil rights investigations are also underway involving police agencies in Minneapolis, Phoenix, Lousiana and New York.

Meanwhile court-enforced oversight remains in effect in other jurisdictions such as Oakland, California, where police have been under federal oversight for two decades. Last month the department lost its seventh chief in as many years over the alleged cover-up of an officer’s misconduct.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said the money the city has devoted to police reform has been well spent.

“We look at it as an investment in our city — keeping everyone safe, keeping our businesses safe,” he said. “It was an emotional investment for many of us as well. … We made these investments, and it’s paying off.”

The judge has found that Seattle has not complied with the consent decree’s terms on officer accountability. He cited the case of Adley Shepherd, a former officer who was fired for punching a handcuffed, inebriated woman during a 2014 arrest, breaking a bone in her face.

Then-Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole fired Shepherd, but a disciplinary review board reinstated him before a state appeals court ultimately upheld the dismissal.

Robart said an accountability system that allows a review board to overturn a police chief’s decision in such a case was not consistent with the city’s obligations under the consent decree.

United States News

Associated Press

‘Bachelor’ creator Mike Fleiss exits reality TV franchise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Fleiss, the creator of “The Bachelor,” has exited the reality TV franchise more than two decades after the iconic dating show launched. His departure was confirmed Tuesday, a day after “The Bachelor” aired its season 27 finale. “I want to thank WBTV and ABC for 21 extraordinary years,” Fleiss said […]
13 hours ago
FILE - An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident sits on a desk on on A...
Associated Press

Large numbers of Hispanics didn’t pick single race in census

More than 43% of Hispanics either didn’t respond to the question asking them to select their race or selected the “some other race” box on the 2020 census form, the U.S. Census Bureau said Tuesday, lending support to arguments that the federal government should change its race and ethnicity categories. The percent of the Hispanic […]
13 hours ago
This Thursday, March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Denni...
Associated Press

Police: Aaron Hernandez’s brother arrested in ESPN incident

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — The brother of the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez is facing criminal and motor vehicle charges in Connecticut, accused of throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus and eluding police during brief pursuits in other towns. Dennis John Hernandez, 36, who also has been known as D.J. and […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Man charged with firebombing Wisconsin anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After nearly a year of searching, investigators used DNA pulled from a half-eaten burrito to capture the man they believe firebombed a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group’s office. The U.S. attorney’s office in Madison announced that police arrested 29-year-old Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Tuesday. He was […]
13 hours ago
FILE - An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in N...
Associated Press

Apple rolls out buy now, pay later service, with guardrails

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple is getting into the buy now, pay later space with a few tweaks to the existing model — including no option to pay with a credit card. The company will roll out the product to some consumers this spring, and will begin reporting the loans to credit bureaus in the […]
13 hours ago
(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...
Sponsored Content by OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here's what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Seattle, feds seek to end most oversight of city’s police