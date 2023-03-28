ARIZONA NEWS
MCSO seeking information after multiple people shot at West Valley party
Mar 28, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to piece together information on a West Valley shooting at a party that left multiple people injured.
The incident occurred at a residence near 193rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Buckeye just past midnight on Saturday, according to MCSO.
One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a red hoodie and left the scene in a gray Nissan sedan.
The agency did not give an update on the condition of the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011.
No other information was available.
