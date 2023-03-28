Close
ARIZONA NEWS

MCSO seeking information after multiple people shot at West Valley party

Mar 28, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to piece together information on a West Valley shooting at a party that left multiple people injured.

The incident occurred at a residence near 193rd Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Buckeye just past midnight on Saturday, according to MCSO.

One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a red hoodie and left the scene in a gray Nissan sedan.

The agency did not give an update on the condition of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011.

No other information was available.

