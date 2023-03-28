Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler police trying to find domestic violence shooting suspect

Mar 28, 2023, 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:23 pm
Alan Burgener is believed to be driving a 2017 Silver Ford Mustang convertible with a black top and Washington state license plate plates of BHF3410. (Photo via Chandler Police Department) Alan Burgener is believed to be driving a 2017 Silver Ford Mustang convertible with a black top and Washington state license plate plates of BHF3410. (Photo via Chandler Police Department) Alan Burgener is believed to be driving a 2017 Silver Ford Mustang convertible with a black top and Washington state license plate plates of BHF3410. (Photo via Chandler Police Department) Alan Burgener is believed to be driving a 2017 Silver Ford Mustang convertible with a black top and Washington state license plate plates of BHF3410. (Photo via Chandler Police Department)

PHOENIX — Police in Chandler are trying to find a man who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend before fleeing in a stolen car on Monday.

Alan Burgener is believed to be driving a 2017 Silver Ford Mustang convertible with a black top and Washington state license plate plates of BHF3410, the Chandler Police Department said Tuesday.

Burgener, 40, is considered armed and dangerous. Anybody who sees him should avoid contact and call 911 immediately.

Burgener’s ex-girlfriend was shot when a gun went off during a physical altercation between the two, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The domestic violence shooting occurred in a neighborhood near Dobson and Ray roads around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police temporarily issued shelter-in-place and school lockdown orders while they searched the area for him.

After the shooting, Burgener allegedly broke into a nearby apartment and stole the Mustang from unrelated victims.

Burgener, who has family ties and contacts in Mesa, is a known drug user without a permanent address, police said.

Police said he had multiple previous contacts with law enforcement for offenses including assault, domestic violence and trafficking of stolen property.

