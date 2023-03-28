Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chandler police arrest domestic violence shooting suspect after daylong search

Mar 28, 2023, 12:19 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm
Alan Burgener is believed to be driving a 2017 Silver Ford Mustang convertible with a black top and Washington state license plate plates of BHF3410. (Photo via Chandler Police Department)

PHOENIX — Police in Chandler arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend before fleeing in a stolen car the previous day.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were back in the area where the shooting took place near Dobson and Ray roads and arrested 40-year-old Alan Burgener.

“We can confirm that Alan Burgener is in custody,” the Chandler Police Department said on social media. “An officer involved shooting did occur, but neither Alan nor the involved officers were injured.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area while this investigation is conducted.”

RELATED STORIES

Burgener’s ex-girlfriend was shot when a gun went off during a physical altercation between the two, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The domestic violence shooting occurred in a neighborhood near Dobson and Ray roads around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police temporarily issued shelter-in-place and school lockdown orders while they searched the area for him.

After the shooting, Burgener allegedly broke into a nearby apartment and stole a 2017 Silver Ford Mustang convertible from unrelated victims.

Burgener, who has family ties and contacts in Mesa, is a known drug user without a permanent address, police said.

Police said he had multiple previous contacts with law enforcement for offenses including assault, domestic violence and trafficking of stolen property.

Chandler police arrest domestic violence shooting suspect after daylong search