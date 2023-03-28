PHOENIX — Police in Chandler arrested a man Tuesday who allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend before fleeing in a stolen car the previous day.

On Tuesday afternoon, police were back in the area where the shooting took place near Dobson and Ray roads and arrested 40-year-old Alan Burgener.

Chandler Police are currently working an incident near the area of Ray Rd and Dobson Rd. This is a continuation of our investigation from yesterday. There is no threat to the community, and we will post updates here as this investigation evolves. pic.twitter.com/wTAjzYsLVV — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 28, 2023

“We can confirm that Alan Burgener is in custody,” the Chandler Police Department said on social media. “An officer involved shooting did occur, but neither Alan nor the involved officers were injured.

“There will be a heavy police presence in the area while this investigation is conducted.”

Burgener’s ex-girlfriend was shot when a gun went off during a physical altercation between the two, police said. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t life-threatening.

The domestic violence shooting occurred in a neighborhood near Dobson and Ray roads around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Police temporarily issued shelter-in-place and school lockdown orders while they searched the area for him.

After the shooting, Burgener allegedly broke into a nearby apartment and stole a 2017 Silver Ford Mustang convertible from unrelated victims.

Burgener, who has family ties and contacts in Mesa, is a known drug user without a permanent address, police said.

Police said he had multiple previous contacts with law enforcement for offenses including assault, domestic violence and trafficking of stolen property.

