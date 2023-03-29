Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what we know about return of concerts at Arizona State Fair

Mar 29, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Fair)...
(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Fair)
(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Fair)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Arena concerts are making a comeback at this year’s Arizona State Fair.

After a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Coliseum Concert Series will return this fall, the fair announced this week.

Four performances have been set, including three by country artists, and a fair official said more shows were in the works.

Country singer Walker Hayes (Oct. 13), R&B singer Ne-Yo (Oct. 20), country rockers Brothers Osbourne (Oct. 21) and country singer Carly Pearce (Oct. 28) have been confirmed for the series at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

All seats will be reserved this year. Tickets, which range from $25 to $100 and include fair admission, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Regular fair entry, which costs $15, will no longer include general admission concert access.

This year’s Arizona State Fair will run Thursdays-Sundays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29.

The fairgrounds are located at the northeast corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

