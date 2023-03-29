Here’s what we know about return of concerts at Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX — Arena concerts are making a comeback at this year’s Arizona State Fair.

After a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Coliseum Concert Series will return this fall, the fair announced this week.

Four performances have been set, including three by country artists, and a fair official said more shows were in the works.

Country singer Walker Hayes (Oct. 13), R&B singer Ne-Yo (Oct. 20), country rockers Brothers Osbourne (Oct. 21) and country singer Carly Pearce (Oct. 28) have been confirmed for the series at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Get ready for the 2023 AZ State Fair Coliseum Concert Series! Oct 13 – Walker Hayes

Oct 20 – NE-YO

Oct 21 – Brothers Osborne

Oct 28- Carly Pearce All concert seats are reserved and include your fair admission. Tickets go on sale this FRI at 10am🎉https://t.co/mVwUDgw9PZ pic.twitter.com/lp2N65u3oI — Arizona State Fair (@azstatefair) March 27, 2023

All seats will be reserved this year. Tickets, which range from $25 to $100 and include fair admission, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Regular fair entry, which costs $15, will no longer include general admission concert access.

This year’s Arizona State Fair will run Thursdays-Sundays from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29.

The fairgrounds are located at the northeast corner of 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.