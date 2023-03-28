Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP Sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury

Mar 28, 2023, 10:44 AM
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel ...
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to reporters before the MockCon event at University Chapel at Washington and Lee University Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Lexington, Va. (Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Scott P. Yates/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

That’s according to two people familiar with the ruling, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it remains under seal.

The people said, however, that the Pence would not have to answer questions about his actions on Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the building as Pence was presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify the vote.

Pence had argued that, because he was serving in his capacity as president of the Senate that day, he was protected from being forced to testify under the Constitution’s “speech or debate” clause, which is intended to protect members of Congress from questioning about official legislative acts.

The extraordinary scenario of a former vice president potentially testifying against his former boss in a criminal investigation comes as Pence has been weighing challenging Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Pence’s team is discussing whether it will appeal.

United States News

FILE - Abortion rights protesters rally near the Georgia state Capitol in Atlanta on May 14, 2022. ...
Associated Press

Georgia high court considers whether abortion law is void

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court is considering whether the state’s restrictive abortion law is void because it violated U.S. Supreme Court precedent that was in effect at the time when it was enacted. A lower court judge last year ruled that the law enacted in 2019 was not valid because it was it was […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Baltimore’s new anti-violence strategy targets drug gangs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore leaders announced criminal indictments Tuesday against 33 people accused of operating a violent drug trafficking organization, saying the prosecution illustrates the continued success of an anti-violence program launched last year in one of America’s most violent cities. Baltimore’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy uses an individualized “focused deterrence” approach to target potential […]
11 hours ago
This undated photo shows the Eatonville sign in Eatonville, Fla. One of the first historically Blac...
Associated Press

Residents of historically Black town sue to stop land sale

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — One of the first historically Black towns in the U.S. is suing the local school board to stop the sale of land that is tied up with Florida’s legacy of racial segregation decades ago and the state’s fast-paced growth nowadays. An association dedicated to the preservation of the town of Eatonville’s […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison speaks at a press conference at the State Capitol o...
Associated Press

Minnesota youth vaping trial of e-cigarette maker Juul opens

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will personally open his state’s case against Juul Labs on Tuesday, the first of thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker to reach trial. Minnesota is seeking more than $100 million in damages, Ellison said, accusing San Francisco-based Juul of unlawfully targeting young people to get a […]
11 hours ago
Curtis McDowell, who lives near Covenant School, walks away after placing flowers outside of the sc...
Associated Press

Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The six people who were fatally shot at a Christian elementary school in Nashville Monday included 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs, the daughter of the pastor whose church runs The Covenant School. The massacre by a former student also claimed the life of its Head of School, Katherine Koonce, who had written on […]
11 hours ago
FILE — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York, Feb. 16, 2023. O...
Associated Press

Bankman-Fried charged with paying $40M bribe to China

NEW YORK (AP) — FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with directing $40 million in bribes to one or more Chinese officials to unfreeze assets relating to his cryptocurrency business in a newly rewritten indictment unsealed Tuesday. The charge of conspiracy to violate the anti-bribery provisions of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act raises to 13 […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
AP Sources: Judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury