PHOENIX — Chandler has approved a pilot program that will have drones deliver medical supplies from a pharmacy to an assisted living facility about 2 miles away.

The program will result in the crewless aircraft systems taking supplies from Omincare to Sunrise of Chandler, located near Kyrene Road and Chandler Boulevard, on seven days across two weeks this summer.

The five-minute flight will occur up to six times a day and aim to shorten delivery times for critical products, according to a press release.

The drone will follow Federal Aviation Administration rules and stay below 400 feet at all times.

Operators will also have to maintain sight of the drone at all times.

A trio of companies, led by drone firm Airspace Link, will provide the aircraft and communication systems for the project.

Airspace Link will select the testing dates.

Once confirmed, Chandler will update its website, notify residents via social media and email nearby businesses and registered neighborhood associations.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.