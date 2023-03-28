Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Nuclear plant shutdown blamed in Minnesota fish kill

Mar 28, 2023, 7:21 AM
Tyler Abayare catches a red horse carp on the Mississippi River at the Montissippi County Park down...
Tyler Abayare catches a red horse carp on the Mississippi River at the Montissippi County Park downriver from the Xcel Energy nuclear power plant in Monticello, Minn., on Friday, March 24, 2023. Abayare fishes at this spot everyday and noticed increased activity including people taking water samples around three times a week in the last 60 days. (Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Renee Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — The shutdown of a Minnesota nuclear power plant caused a water temperature change that killed at least 230 fish in the Mississippi River, state officials said.

The fish didn’t die because of any tritium leaking into the river and there is no danger to the public, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency said Monday.

The kill occurred days after a leak of what was believed to be hundreds of gallons of water containing tritium was discovered from a temporary fix at Xcel Energy’s Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant. The facility, about 38 miles (60 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis powered down Friday so permanent repairs could begin.

A statement from the MPCA said that in normal operations, warm water from the plant enters the river and the fish get used to it.

“The fish kill is unfortunate but not unexpected given the significant temperature change that can occur when warm water from the plant stops flowing to the river during a shutdown in operations,” the statement said.

Fish found dead included bass, channel catfish, common carp, and one or more species of sucker fish.

Xcel Energy has not responded to a message left by The Associated Press.

The first leak at the plant was discovered in November, when 400,000 gallons (1.5 million liters) of water with tritium leaked into the river. There was a monthslong delay in announcing the initial leak that raised questions about public safety and transparency, but industry experts said there was never a public health threat.

The new leak found last week came from a temporary repair to the original leak, the company said. Chris Clark, president of Xcel Energy–Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, said the new leak also poses no risk to the public or the environment.

The MPCA and Minnesota Department of Health have sampled groundwater wells and found “no evidence that the tritium has reached the Mississippi River or contaminated drinking water sources,” the MPCA said.

Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that occurs naturally in the environment and is a common by-product of nuclear plant operations. It emits a weak form of beta radiation that does not travel far and cannot penetrate human skin, according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

United States News

Associated Press

Philadelphia: Still no sign of chemicals from upriver spill

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia water officials say they continue to see no sign of contamination following a chemical spill into the Delaware River upstream of the city and are confident that drinking water will be unaffected at least through Wednesday night. Health officials in Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia, said Sunday that between 8,100 […]
7 hours ago
This image provided by Comic Relief US on March 28, 2023, shows Kids Relief Presents: Solarpunk Sim...
Associated Press

Comic Relief launches metaverse fundraiser to fight poverty

Can playing more Roblox make your kids more philanthropic? That’s what the nonprofit Comic Relief US hopes, announcing Tuesday its new Kids Relief initiative to encourage giving and community building with a new virtual world on the social gaming platform. The “Kids Relief Presents: Solarpunk Simulator” experience on Roblox will also serve as a fundraiser […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

HBO’s ‘Succession’ sets viewer mark for fourth-season start

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO’s “Succession” opened its fourth and final season with a record first-night audience of 2.3 million viewers, the Nielsen company said on Tuesday. That tops the previous high for the drama about a backbiting family of media moguls. It beat the 1.7 million who watched last season’s finale the first night […]
7 hours ago
FILE - Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May of Queen + Adam Lambert perform in Chicago on Aug. 9, 2019...
Associated Press

Queen and Adam Lambert eager for their post-pandemic tour

NEW YORK (AP) — Queen and Adam Lambert are hitting the road this fall for a North American expansion of their Rhapsody Tour, with a freshly minted knight onstage and plenty of post-pandemic energy. The band boasts about a new production with a some new songs added to the setlist and a few surprises that […]
7 hours ago
Families leave a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023 after several child...
Associated Press

What we know about the Nashville Christian school shooting

NASHVILLE (AP) — Six people were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville on Monday after a shooter opened fire inside the building containing about 200 students, police said. Police received a call about an active shooter at The Covenant School — a Presbyterian school — around 10:15 a.m. Authorities […]
7 hours ago
A man makes a bet at a kiosk in the Borgata casino in Atlantic City NJ on March 19, 2021 at the sta...
Associated Press

New sports wagering code bans college betting partnerships

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. gambling industry is adopting a new responsible marketing code that will ban sports books from partnering with colleges to promote sports wagering, bar payments to college and amateur athletes for using their name, image or likeness, and end the use of the terms “free” or “risk-free” to describe […]
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Nuclear plant shutdown blamed in Minnesota fish kill