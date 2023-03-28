Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crash clogs traffic on southbound Interstate 17 near downtown Phoenix

Mar 28, 2023, 6:13 AM | Updated: 6:47 am
(Screenshot via ADOT Webcam)
PHOENIX – A multiple-vehicle crash jammed a freeway near downtown Phoenix during the morning rush Tuesday, state transportation officials said.

The wreck shortly before 5 a.m. on southbound Interstate 17 at Indian School Road backed up traffic for about 4 miles an hour later.

The roadway was not closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, but traffic was stopped at one point before some drivers managed to get through.

Estimated drive time from Peoria Avenue to the “stack” at I-10 was a little under 40 minutes.

No other information was available.

