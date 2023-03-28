Close
Highland Park survivor heads to scene of Nashville shooting

Mar 27, 2023, 7:33 PM
Ashbey Beasley holds a photo of murder victim Eduardo Uvaldo outside of the Lake County Courthouse ...
Ashbey Beasley holds a photo of murder victim Eduardo Uvaldo outside of the Lake County Courthouse following a hearing for Robert E. Crimo III, who is accused of murder in the Highland Park Fourth of July shootings, on Nov. 1, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Beasley, who has been pushing Congress to pass a ban on semiautomatic weapons, rushed to the scene of the Nashville school shooting on Monday, March 27, 2023, while she was on her way to visit a mother of previous mass shooting victim. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHICAGO (AP) — The survivor of a mass shooting last July 4th outside Chicago rushed to the scene of the latest such tragedy Monday in Nashville, expressing disbelief that one had occurred again.

“Are you freaking kidding me right now?” Ashbey Beasley told the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, in which three children and three adults were killed before the shooter was killed.

Beasley had stopped in Nashville on her way back from her 12th trip to Washington since the July 4th Highland Park tragedy to lobby members of Congress to pass a federal assault weapons ban. The shooter killed at least seven people and injured more than 30 others.

Beasley was about to meet Shaundelle Brooks, the mother of a young man killed in a 2018 mass shooting, in which four people were killed at a Nashville Waffle House. That’s when Brooks called to say her surviving son’s school in Nashville was on lockdown because of the shooting at The Covenant School.

“What are our lawmakers doing? Like, what are they doing?” asked Beasley. “I cannot believe this is happening.”

