Arizona judge orders city of Phoenix to find solution for homeless encampment

Mar 27, 2023, 6:55 PM | Updated: 8:18 pm
A homeless person sits in the median at an intersection Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — An Arizona judge on Monday ordered the city of Phoenix to find a solution for the homeless encampment, otherwise known as “the Zone” in downtown.

The order highlighted several issues, including that the city was not enforcing numerous criminal statutes in the Zone, that it was allowing drug use, prostitution and violence, and that the effect on business and property owners in the area was tremendous.

According to the court order, the Zone must be disbanded by July 10 and there must be a plan in place that will produce effective results for business and property owners and individuals living in the encampment.

The court also noted that the vast majority of those living at the Zone are service-resistant, meaning many neglected to accept financial and housing services.

The plaintiffs last August argued to the court that the city of Phoenix’s policies are responsible for the public nuisance as they concentrated the growing homeless population in the Zone, which is centered around the blocks south of Jefferson Street, between Ninth and 13th avenues.

 

