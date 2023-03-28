Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Rare beetle species named after ex-California governor Brown

Mar 27, 2023, 5:15 PM
This photo courtesy of Bembidion expert David Maddison, a professor of integrative biology at Orego...
This photo courtesy of Bembidion expert David Maddison, a professor of integrative biology at Oregon State University, shows a specimen of Bembidion brownorum discovered by UC Berkeley entomologist Kipling Will while sampling for insects near Freshwater Creek on former Gov. Jerry Brown's Colusa County ranch in Colusa County, Calif. The Bembidion brownorum species had not been observed by scientists in more than 55 years. The beetle will be named after former California Gov. Brown after Will found it on Brown's property. The beetle will be named the Bembidion brownorum. (David Maddison via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(David Maddison via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Scientists are naming a rare species of beetle in honor of former California Gov. Jerry Brown after finding one at his ranch.

Bembidion brownorum was last seen in 1966, but it hadn’t been named or described until one was collected near a creek on Brown’s ranch in Colusa County, about an hour’s drive northwest of Sacramento, the University of California, Berkeley announced Monday.

The beetle is brown and tiny at about 5 millimeters (0.20 inch) long, although that is still larger than other Bembidion beetles. Under magnification “it glows with a green and gold metallic shimmer,” according to UC Berkeley.

Brown, who left office in 2019, lives in California’s inner coastal mountain range on land that has been in his family since the 1860s. He has offered his property as a meeting space for the California Native Plant Society, entomologist, and forestry and fire experts.

UC Berkeley entomologist Kipling Will has been sampling insects at the 2,500-acre ranch for more than two years. On July 1, 2021, he found an unfamiliar beetle and called up an expert, David Maddison at Oregon State University, to help identify it, UC Berkeley said.

They determined that it was a species that hadn’t been previously named or described. Will later found 21 specimens in museums throughout California, although they may have been unlabeled or misidentified, UC Berkeley said.

The species probably was rarely spotted because it probably has been rapidly declining as its habitat is destroyed by urbanization and agricultural development, Will said.

The beetle was named in honor of Brown and his wife, Anne Brown.

“I’m very glad that (my ranch) is advancing science in some interesting and important ways,” Brown said in the UC Berkeley statement.

“There are so many undiscovered species,” he said. “I think it’s very important that we catalog and discover what we have and understand their impact on the environment — how it’s functioning and how it’s changing.”

Will and Maddison described the beetle in a study published Monday in the journal ZooKeys. John S. Sproul of the University of Nebraska Omaha is a co-author.

“As of the moment of publication this morning the species was formally named,” Will said through UC Berkeley in answer to a question by The Associated Press. “If the question is about a ceremony of some sort, no we don’t do that.”

United States News

Ashbey Beasley holds a photo of murder victim Eduardo Uvaldo outside of the Lake County Courthouse ...
Associated Press

Highland Park survivor heads to scene of Nashville shooting

CHICAGO (AP) — The survivor of a mass shooting last July 4th outside Chicago rushed to the scene of the latest such tragedy Monday in Nashville, expressing disbelief that one had occurred again. “Are you freaking kidding me right now?” Ashbey Beasley told the shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, in which three children […]
20 hours ago
Taowen Le, a Weber State University professor of information systems and technologies, speaks durin...
Associated Press

Amid strained U.S. ties, China finds unlikely friend in Utah

  SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — China’s influence policy has blossomed in a surprising place: Utah, a deeply religious and conservative state with few obvious ties to the world’s most powerful communist country. An investigation by the Associated Press has found that China and its U.S.-based advocates spent years building relationships with the state’s officials […]
20 hours ago
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School following a mass shooting at the school ...
Associated Press

Doctor decries gun violence after school shooting near miss

A pediatric surgeon who left The Covenant School in Nashville moments before a shooter opened fire, killing six people, says she is horrified by the gun violence that has plagued the U.S. Britney Grayson had just finished regaling children at the small religious grade school about Kenya, where she works on missions, when she drove […]
20 hours ago
FILE - Wind turbines stand in fields near Palm Springs, Calif, March 22, 2023. Electricity generate...
Associated Press

U.S. renewable electricity surpassed coal in 2022

Electricity generated from renewables surpassed coal in the United States for the first time in 2022, the U.S. Energy Information Administration announced Monday. Renewables also surpassed nuclear generation in 2022 after first doing so last year. Growth in wind and solar significantly drove the increase in renewable energy and contributed 14% of the electricity produced […]
20 hours ago
FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, on Dec. 19, 2022. Willi...
Associated Press

Twitter celebs balk at paying Elon Musk for blue check mark

  William Shatner, Monica Lewinsky and other prolific Twitter commentators — some household names, others little-known journalists — could soon be losing the blue check marks that helped verify their identity on the social media platform. They could get the marks back by paying up to $11 a month. But some longtime users, including 92-year-old […]
20 hours ago
Associated Press

Idaho Senate passes ban on gender-affirming care for minors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate on Monday voted 22-12 to pass a bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one month after the state House passed similar legislation. The measure bars transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving hormones or puberty blockers to alleviate their symptoms or help them with […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Rare beetle species named after ex-California governor Brown