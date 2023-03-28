Mecum collector car auction comes to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium

PHOENIX — Mecum is bringing a plethora of vehicles to Glendale’s State Farm Stadium this week for its fifth annual collector car auction.

The event takes place Tuesday through Saturday, with doors opening at 8 a.m. and collector car auctions beginning at 10 a.m., according to a Mecum Auctions press release.

An estimated 2,000 vehicles, ranging from American muscle cars, classic, exotics, Hot Rods and more, will appear at the auction.

The auction is open to sellers, buyers and spectators, with single-day general admission tickets available in advance for $20 and at the gate for $30. Children ages 12 and under get free admission into the event.

Registration for online, phone and in-person bidding can be done online for $200, which includes admission for two of the five auction days.

There will also be an auction for road art, which is scheduled to take place at 9:30 a.m. each day.

