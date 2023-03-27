Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Police: Blood, video link doctor to lawyer’s disappearance

Mar 27, 2023, 2:36 PM
Tomasz Kosowski, a local plastic surgeon arrested in the death of missing Largo attorney, Steve Coz...
Tomasz Kosowski, a local plastic surgeon arrested in the death of missing Largo attorney, Steve Cozzi, makes his first appearance in court in Clearwater, Fla., on Monday, March 27, 2023, remotely from the Pinellas County Jail. (Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Martha Asencio-Rhine/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Investigators have blood, video and other evidence linking a Tampa-area plastic surgeon to the disappearance and presumed death of a lawyer who was representing former colleagues the doctor is suing, prosecutors said in court documents filed Monday.

The lawyer’s body has yet to be found, but prosecutors have charged Dr. Tomasz Kosowski with first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Security video shows someone driving Kosowski’s pickup truck last Tuesday morning outside the law firm where Steven Cozzi worked. The person went inside wearing a backpack and gloves and carrying a large box, prosecutors said.

Almost two hours later, it appears the same man exits Blanchard Law wearing different clothes, pulling a large cart containing something in a bag or covered by a blanket. He struggled with its weight as he pulled it near the truck, prosecutors said. The man then stops.

At about this time, Kosowski, 44, dialed into a telephone conference about his lawsuit. Cozzi had been expected on the call, but missed it. As soon as it ended a half hour later, the person in the surveillance video begins loading the cart into the doctor’s truck, again struggling with its weight, prosecutors said.

Blanchard Law has been representing Kosowski’s former employer and co-workers in an ongoing lawsuit he filed against them four years ago. Kosowski, who began working for Laufer Institute of Plastic Surgery in 2016 doing breast reconstructions, says in the lawsuit that the woman Laufer assigned to process his insurance billing didn’t file claims and lied to his patients, costing him tens of thousands of dollars and resulting in negative reviews online.

The day Cozzi disappeared, a colleague looking for him discovered his wallet, keys and phone in his office and a large amount of blood in the building’s public bathroom.

About a half an hour after the truck left the law firm, a license plate reader near the doctor’s home showed it arriving in the neighborhood and got a shot of what appears to be a body covered by a bag or blanket in the truck bed, prosecutors said.

The license plate reader detected the truck leaving the neighborhood about five hours later. It was next seen by a license plate reader in Miami, a 300-mile (480-kilometer) trip that likely would have gone through the Everglades.

Police executed a search warrant at Kosowski’s home Thursday and found blood both in the bed of his pickup bed and its cabin, as well as in the garage, prosecutors said. They stopped the doctor Saturday in another vehicle and found a ballistic vest with a substantial amount of blood on it and a bag containing brass knuckles, a stun gun, syringes containing a paralyzing agent and other sedatives, duct tape and masks.

Kosowski, who goes by “Dr. K,” was arrested shortly after and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held without bond at the Pinellas County jail. His attorney, Bjorn Brunvand, said Monday that he has filed a not guilty plea on Kosowski’s behalf and requested a jury trial.

“That’s all I can really say at this point,” Brunvand said in an email.

In his lawsuit against the Laufer Institute, Kosowsky alleges his “promising young career has essentially been obliterated” by the employee who was supposed to be filing his insurance claims. “Through no fault of his own, his career was put directly in jeopardy and his reputation has been deeply tarnished.”

Kosowski left the Laufer Institute in 2018 and set up his own practice.

Telephone and email messages seeking comment were left with Blanchard Law and the Laufer Institute.

Cozzi’s mother, Lois Cozzi, issued a statement to Tampa media over the weekend saying, “As a family, we are frantic with worry and numb with fear over Steven’s disappearance.”

United States News

FILE - A Twitter logo hangs outside the company's offices in San Francisco, on Dec. 19, 2022. Willi...
Associated Press

Twitter celebs balk at paying Elon Musk for blue check mark

  William Shatner, Monica Lewinsky and other prolific Twitter commentators — some household names, others little-known journalists — could soon be losing the blue check marks that helped verify their identity on the social media platform. They could get the marks back by paying up to $11 a month. But some longtime users, including 92-year-old […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Idaho Senate passes ban on gender-affirming care for minors

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Senate on Monday voted 22-12 to pass a bill criminalizing gender-affirming healthcare for minors, one month after the state House passed similar legislation. The measure bars transgender and transitioning children, or children with gender dysphoria, from receiving hormones or puberty blockers to alleviate their symptoms or help them with […]
18 hours ago
This photo courtesy of Bembidion expert David Maddison, a professor of integrative biology at Orego...
Associated Press

Rare beetle species named after ex-California governor Brown

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Scientists are naming a rare species of beetle in honor of former California Gov. Jerry Brown after finding one at his ranch. Bembidion brownorum was last seen in 1966, but it hadn’t been named or described until one was collected near a creek on Brown’s ranch in Colusa County, about an […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

State, defense request another stay of execution for Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s top prosecutor and attorneys for death row inmate Richard Glossip both asked a court on Monday to once again delay Glossip’s upcoming execution while his attorneys seek to have his conviction overturned. Attorney General Gentner Drummond and one of Glossip’s attorneys, Warren Gotcher, filed a joint motion for a stay […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Jury being chosen for sergeant charged in protest killing

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a U.S. Army sergeant charged with murder in the fatal shooting of an armed protester in Texas in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. Sgt. Daniel Perry was working for a ride-sharing company in July 2020 when he turned […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt arrested in Texas protest

DALLAS (AP) — A prominent civil rights attorney was among a group of people arrested in a Dallas suburb during a demonstration in memory of a Black man who died in a struggle with guards at an area jail. McKinney police arrested lawyer Lee Merritt and two others on charges of obstructing a roadway during […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Police: Blood, video link doctor to lawyer’s disappearance