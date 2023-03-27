Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe Town Lake reopens after brief closure caused by increased debris

Mar 27, 2023, 3:13 PM
(City of Tempe Photo)...
(City of Tempe Photo)
(City of Tempe Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Tempe Town Lake reopened Monday to boating activities after a rise in debris caused a brief closure over the weekend, city officials said.

A temporary buoy line was installed about 500 feet upstream of the lake dam, allowing the amount of water being released from SRP reservoirs to slow and debris flow to decrease, the city of Tempe said in a press release.

Those utilizing the lake were advised to not cross the buoy lines as inflows are still entering Tempe Town Lake during the runoff season.

The debris flow will continue to be monitored by staff while SRP flows subside.

The closure went into effect on Thursday, affecting all water activities, including paddle boating, rowing, sailing and kayaking.

Fishing activities were unaffected and parks surrounding the lake remained open.

