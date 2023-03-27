4 Glendale jewelry store robbers sentenced to at least 7 years in prison

PHOENIX — Four men were handed sentences of at least seven years in prison for their roles in a failed Glendale jewelry store heist a year ago, authorities said Monday.

Garry Wayne Freeny, Monta Lamont Harris, Deandre Donte Haven and Kenneth Ray Walton Jr. reached plea deals in January after being charged with multiple felonies.

The defendants were sentenced as follows, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced: seven years for Haven, eight years for Walton, 10.5 years for Freeny and 11.25 years for Harris.

They were arrested on March 16, 2022, after taking about $1.5 million worth of jewelry and personal items from the Jared store at Arrowhead Towne Center, according to police.

A 911 caller reported that the men were holding employees and customers at gunpoint, using zip ties on some of the victims.

The thieves ran out of the store as officers arrived but were taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported.

“The victims in this case lived through terrifying moments as they feared for their lives at the hands of criminals,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“Our office was relentless in the pursuit of justice for those nine individuals inside the store; the money and jewelry taken were recovered.”

