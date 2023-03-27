Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

4 Glendale jewelry store robbers sentenced to at least 7 years in prison

Mar 27, 2023, 2:23 PM
(Pixabay Photo)...
(Pixabay Photo)
(Pixabay Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Four men were handed sentences of at least seven years in prison for their roles in a failed Glendale jewelry store heist a year ago, authorities said Monday.

Garry Wayne Freeny, Monta Lamont Harris, Deandre Donte Haven and Kenneth Ray Walton Jr. reached plea deals in January after being charged with multiple felonies.

The defendants were sentenced as follows, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced: seven years for Haven, eight years for Walton, 10.5 years for Freeny and 11.25 years for Harris.

They were arrested on March 16, 2022, after taking about $1.5 million worth of jewelry and personal items from the Jared store at Arrowhead Towne Center, according to police.

RELATED STORIES

A 911 caller reported that the men were holding employees and customers at gunpoint, using zip ties on some of the victims.

The thieves ran out of the store as officers arrived but were taken into custody, police said. No injuries were reported.

“The victims in this case lived through terrifying moments as they feared for their lives at the hands of criminals,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release.

“Our office was relentless in the pursuit of justice for those nine individuals inside the store; the money and jewelry taken were recovered.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Superior Court of Arizona in Yavapai County)...
Associated Press

Arizona judge has cases reassigned following DUI arrest

The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that all cases currently assigned to a Yavapai County Superior Court judge recently arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI will be reassigned to other judges.
18 hours ago
Kevin Salas-Madrid (Photo courtesy of MCSO)...
KTAR.com

Employee arrested for attempted murder in shooting at west Phoenix business

An employee accused of shooting a man last week at the west Phoenix business where he worked has been arrested.
18 hours ago
(City of Tempe Photo)...
KTAR.com

Tempe Town Lake reopens after brief closure caused by increased debris

Tempe Town Lake reopened Monday to boating activities after a rise in debris caused a brief closure over the weekend, city officials said. 
18 hours ago
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
KTAR.com

Crash temporarily blocks traffic on US 60/Grand Avenue in West Valley

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/Grand Avenue were closed in the West Valley for about 90 minutes after a wreck Monday afternoon.
18 hours ago
(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Police lift shelter-in-place orders after domestic violence shooting in Chandler

Police lifted shelter-in-place and school lockdown orders that were issued after a domestic violence shooting in Chandler.
18 hours ago
Officer Morgan Bullis was released from the hospital on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Joseph Lopez was ...
KTAR.com

Caller said suspect was ‘very agitated’ before Phoenix officer was shot

A caller said the man accused of wounding a Phoenix police officer last week was armed and appeared "very agitated" before the shooting, according to court records.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
4 Glendale jewelry store robbers sentenced to at least 7 years in prison