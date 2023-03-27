Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DeSantis signs bill expanding school voucher program

Mar 27, 2023, 1:17 PM
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media during a press conference at Christo...
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media during a press conference at Christopher Columbus High School on Monday, March 27, 2023, in Miami, Fla. The press conference was held to announce DeSantis's signing of a private school voucher expansion, HB1, which allows more Florida school children become eligible for taxpayer-funded school vouchers.(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed legislation to allow all K-12 students in the state to get taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, continuing a focus on education as he prepares to launch an expected Republican presidential campaign.

The law expands Florida’s voucher system by eliminating income eligibility limits on the program. Democrats and critics have said the legislation has an unclear price tag, amounts to a subsidy for the wealthy and could harm public schools.

The so-called school choice movement first gained traction in the U.S. in the 1990s but has seen a renewed push after coronavirus pandemic school closures and ongoing cultural debates over education around gender and race.

DeSantis has made eliminating what he describes as liberal ideology in education a focal point of his conservative agenda, harnessing unease among some Republicans regarding what they view as inappropriate subjects being taught in schools.

“There will be a preference for low and middle income families but at the end of the day we fundamentally believe that the money should follow the student and it should be directed based on what the parent thinks is the most appropriate education program for their child,” DeSantis said at a bill signing ceremony at a Catholic school in Miami.

The bill was a priority of Republican House Speaker Paul Renner and it was expedited through the GOP-dominated state Legislature. On Monday, Renner said the new law will allow parents to send children to alternative schools where their values and faith are respected, referencing “some of the craziness that happens in our K-12 schools.”

Florida began its voucher program to help parents pay for private schools more than two decades ago under Republican Gov. Jeb Bush and has passed several laws to expand it over the next three Republican administrations. DeSantis two years ago signed a bill raising income levels to receive vouchers to 375% of the federal poverty level. DeSantis on Monday said 1.3 million children in Florida attend a school chosen by parents.

About a dozen other states have or are considering so-called school choice bills this year. A handful of states make vouchers available to all students, regardless of family income levels.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association teachers union, said the law will divert public money to private schools.

It “will drain billions of taxpayer dollars away from the neighborhood public schools that nearly 90 percent of Florida’s parents trust to educate their children,” he said in a statement. “Additionally, this new law will hand over that public money to unaccountable, corporate-run private schools.”

Democrats have repeatedly raised questions about the program’s potential cost.

A House analysis of the bill estimated it could cost more than $209 million, but a Senate analysis put the potential figure at more than $646 million. The independent Florida Policy Institute calculated that the program may cost $4 billion.

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell on Monday said “cost and accountability are grave concerns.”

“I am personally concerned, and I think many in our caucus share this sentiment, that this could be devastating to Florida’s public schools,” she said.

United States News

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as th...
Associated Press

Mass school shootings kill 175 from Columbine to Nashville

Mass shooters have killed hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters and workplaces, but it is in schools and colleges where the carnage reverberates perhaps most keenly — places filled with children of tender ages, older students aspiring to new heights and the teachers planting the seeds of knowledge, their journeys […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Minnesota suit against e-cigarette maker Juul goes to trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected for Tuesday in his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs – marking the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom. […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Family of girl killed by police during Kansas standoff sues

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The family of a toddler who was fatally shot by a police officer during a standoff last year between her father and law enforcement has filed a federal lawsuit over her death. Kansas authorities have said that 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford was shot by a Joplin, Missouri, police officer during a […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

2 fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament plead guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall pleaded guilty Monday to charges including cheating. The cheating allegations surfaced in September when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament Director Jason Fischer became suspicious when […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Anthony Broadwater, center, gazes upward, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., after Judge Gord...
Associated Press

NY to pay $5.5M to man exonerated in Alice Sebold rape case

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A man who spent 16 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of raping writer Alice Sebold when she was a Syracuse University student has settled a lawsuit against New York state for $5.5 million, his lawyers said Monday. The settlement comes after Anthony Broadwater’s conviction for raping Sebold in […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A Kia that was damaged after being stolen sits at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee on Jan. 2...
Associated Press

St. Louis sues Kia, Hyundai over rash of car thefts

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Monday by the city of St. Louis accuses automakers Kia and Hyundai of failing to install industry-standard anti-theft technology, resulting in thousands of vehicle thefts in the Missouri city. The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 plus punitive damages. St. Louis joins several other cities that […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
DeSantis signs bill expanding school voucher program