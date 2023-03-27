Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Crash temporarily blocks traffic on US 60/Grand Avenue in West Valley

Mar 27, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 2:37 pm
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)...
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)
(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of U.S. 60/Grand Avenue were closed in the West Valley for about 90 minutes after a wreck Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the closure at 163rd Avenue in Surprise, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The left lane of westbound U.S. 60 was closed temporarily, slowing traffic in that direction.

The crash was first reported around 1 p.m. All lanes were reopened by around 2:30 p.m., although ADOT said traffic remained heavy in the area.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting "TRAFFIC" to 411923.

