Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

NY to pay $5.5M to man exonerated in Alice Sebold rape case

Mar 27, 2023, 1:05 PM
FILE - Anthony Broadwater, center, gazes upward, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., after Judge Gord...
FILE - Anthony Broadwater, center, gazes upward, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., after Judge Gordon Cuffy overturned the 40-year-old rape conviction that wrongfully put him in state prison for Alice Sebold's rape. Broadwater, who spent 16 years in prison, has settled a lawsuit against New York state for $5.5 million, his lawyers said Monday, March 27, 2023. (Katrina Tulloch/The Post-Standard via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Katrina Tulloch/The Post-Standard via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A man who spent 16 years in prison after he was wrongfully convicted of raping writer Alice Sebold when she was a Syracuse University student has settled a lawsuit against New York state for $5.5 million, his lawyers said Monday.

The settlement comes after Anthony Broadwater’s conviction for raping Sebold in 1981 was overturned in 2021. It was signed last week by lawyers for Broadwater and New York Attorney General Letitia James, David Hammond, one of Broadwater’s attorneys, said.

Broadwater, 62, said in a statement relayed by Hammond, “I appreciate what Attorney General James has done, and I hope and pray that others in my situation can achieve the same measure of justice. We all suffer from destroyed lives.”

Sebold was an 18-year-old first-year student at Syracuse when she was raped in a park near campus in May 1981. She described the attack and the ensuing prosecution in a memoir, “Lucky,” published in 1999.

Sebold went on to win acclaim for her 2002 novel “The Lovely Bones,” which recounts the aftermath of a teenage girl’s rape and murder and was made into a movie starring Saoirse Ronan, Susan Sarandon and Stanley Tucci.

Sebold, who is white, wrote in “Lucky” that she spotted a Black man in the street months after being raped and was sure that he was her attacker.

“He was smiling as he approached. He recognized me. It was a stroll in the park to him; he had met an acquaintance on the street,” Sebold wrote. “‘Hey, girl,’ he said. ‘Don’t I know you from somewhere?’”

Police arrested Broadwater, who was given the pseudonym Gregory Madison in “Lucky,” but Sebold failed to identify him in a police lineup, picking a different man as her attacker.

Broadwater was nonetheless tried and convicted in 1982 after Sebold identified him as her rapist on the witness stand and an expert said microscopic hair analysis had tied Broadwater to the crime. That type of analysis has since been deemed junk science by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Broadwater was released from prison in 1999 but still had to register as a sex offender until his conviction was vacated in November 2021.

William J. Fitzpatrick, the current district attorney for Onondaga County, the central New York county that includes Syracuse, joined the motion to vacate the conviction, noting that witness identifications, particularly across racial lines, are often unreliable.

Broadwater’s settlement with the state must be approved by a judge before it becomes final.

A message seeking comment was sent to the attorney general’s office.

Broadwater has also filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Onondaga County, the city of Syracuse and an assistant district attorney and a police officer who were involved in prosecuting him. That case is pending.

Sebold later posted on Medium.

She wrote that “as a traumatized 18-year-old rape victim, I chose to put my faith in the American legal system. My goal in 1982 was justice — not to perpetuate injustice. And certainly not to forever, and irreparably, alter a young man’s life by the very crime that had altered mine.”

A message seeking comment on Broadwater’s settlement with New York state was sent to a representative for Sebold on Monday.

United States News

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as th...
Associated Press

Mass school shootings kill 175 from Columbine to Nashville

Mass shooters have killed hundreds of people throughout U.S. history in realms like stores, theaters and workplaces, but it is in schools and colleges where the carnage reverberates perhaps most keenly — places filled with children of tender ages, older students aspiring to new heights and the teachers planting the seeds of knowledge, their journeys […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Minnesota suit against e-cigarette maker Juul goes to trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is slated to lead off opening statements expected for Tuesday in his state’s lawsuit against Juul Labs – marking the first time any of the thousands of cases against the e-cigarette maker over its alleged marketing to young people is going to play out in a courtroom. […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Family of girl killed by police during Kansas standoff sues

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. (AP) — The family of a toddler who was fatally shot by a police officer during a standoff last year between her father and law enforcement has filed a federal lawsuit over her death. Kansas authorities have said that 2-year-old Clesslyn Crawford was shot by a Joplin, Missouri, police officer during a […]
14 hours ago
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media during a press conference at Christo...
Associated Press

DeSantis signs bill expanding school voucher program

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed legislation to allow all K-12 students in the state to get taxpayer-funded vouchers for private schools, continuing a focus on education as he prepares to launch an expected Republican presidential campaign. The law expands Florida’s voucher system by eliminating income eligibility limits on the […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

2 fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament plead guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two men accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fish fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament last fall pleaded guilty Monday to charges including cheating. The cheating allegations surfaced in September when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament Director Jason Fischer became suspicious when […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A Kia that was damaged after being stolen sits at an auto repair shop in Milwaukee on Jan. 2...
Associated Press

St. Louis sues Kia, Hyundai over rash of car thefts

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed Monday by the city of St. Louis accuses automakers Kia and Hyundai of failing to install industry-standard anti-theft technology, resulting in thousands of vehicle thefts in the Missouri city. The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $75,000 plus punitive damages. St. Louis joins several other cities that […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
NY to pay $5.5M to man exonerated in Alice Sebold rape case