ARIZONA NEWS

Police actively searching for shooting suspect in Chandler neighborhood

Mar 27, 2023, 11:56 AM | Updated: 12:07 pm
(Facebook File Photo/Chandler Police Department)
PHOENIX — People in a Chandler neighborhood were asked to stay indoors Monday while police searched for a domestic violence shooting suspect.

One person was hospitalized after the incident near Dobson and Ray roads, the Chandler Police Department said.

“We are investigating a domestic violence shooting with a known suspect. At this time, the suspect is still at large,” police said on social media at 11:35 a.m.

“Nearby schools will remain on lockdown/modified lockdown, and we are still asking for citizens to avoid this area.”

Police first reported the incident just before 11 a.m., saying Dobson Road was closed in both directions between Ray Road and Galveston Street.

An 11:15 a.m. update said, “Police are asking that citizens in this area shelter in place if possible.”

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

