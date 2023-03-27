Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Idaho bill to provide free period products in schools fails

Mar 27, 2023, 11:14 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bill that would have provided free menstrual products in girls bathrooms in Idaho public schools failed in the state House, with at least one Republican lawmaker calling the proposal “very liberal.”

The measure advanced earlier this month from the House Education Committee with a “do pass” recommendation. It failed on the House floor 35-35 last week.

It was expected to cost $435,000 to install product dispensers and about $300,000 each year to stock them to provide menstrual products for female students in grades six through 12, according to the bill’s fiscal note. State budget analysts have forecast a $1.4 billion tax revenue surplus at the end of the fiscal year, the Idaho Statesman reported.

“It’s not a lot of money in the state’s budget,” Rep. Rod Furniss, a Republican, told the committee in speaking about the bill. “Today is a step to preserve womanhood, to give it a chance to start right, to not be embarrassed or feel alienated or ashamed, or to feel like they need to stay home from school due to period poverty.”

The state currently pays for toilet paper, paper towels and soap in public school bathrooms, Furniss said. But in schools that don’t offer period products for lack of funding, students without their own products must ask teachers, administrators and friends for help, according to bill supporters.

There are 59 Republicans in the House and 11 Democrats. Thirty-five Republicans opposed the bill, including Republican Rep. Heather Scott, who called it a “very liberal policy.”

“Why are our schools obsessed with the private parts of our children?” she said.

Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt said phrases such as “period poverty” and “menstrual equity,” which were used to describe inaccessibility to menstrual products, were “woke terms.”

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies advocacy group, as of last year, 15 states and the District of Columbia had passed legislation requiring schools to offer free menstrual products to students.

In Florida, Republican-backed legislation would ban discussion of menstrual cycles and other human sexuality topics in elementary grades. That bill is pending in the Florida House.

United States News

FILE - Belarusian army Su-25 jet fighters fly during a parade marking Independence Day in Minsk, Be...
Associated Press

Why does Russia want tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus?

The announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus appears to be another attempt to raise the stakes in the conflict in Ukraine. It follows Putin’s warnings that Moscow is ready to use “all available means,” to fend off attacks on Russian territory, a […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

NJ takes over Paterson police after crisis worker’s shooting

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s attorney general said Monday that his office has taken control of the police department in the state’s third-largest city, Paterson, less than a month after officers there fatally shot a well-known crisis intervention worker during a tense standoff. Attorney General Matt Platkin said in a news release that his […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Zoo recovers 5 of 6 birds that escaped storm-damaged aviary

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California’s Oakland Zoo has recovered all but one of six birds that flew the coop last week when a tree fell during a storm and damaged an aviary. A pied crow named Deauville was captured Saturday after an Oakland resident a few miles from the zoo reported that the distinctive black-and-white […]
11 hours ago
File - Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr listens to participants at a h...
Associated Press

Fed official: Regulators will ensure all deposits are ‘safe’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top financial regulator pledged Monday that the Federal Reserve and other agencies will take whatever steps they deem necessary to protect depositors and the banking system two weeks after two large bank collapses triggered financial turmoil in the United States and Europe. Regulators “are prepared to use all of our […]
11 hours ago
A portion of Google's Bard website is shown in Glenside, Pa., Monday, March 27, 2023. The recently ...
Associated Press

What can Google’s AI-powered Bard do? We tested it for you

To use, or not to use, Bard? That is the Shakespearean question an Associated Press reporter sought to answer while testing out Google’s artificially intelligent chatbot. The other software. During several hours of interaction, the AP learned Bard is quite forthcoming about its unreliability and other shortcomings, including its potential for mischief in next year’s […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Foes of Kentucky transgender bill push back with radio ads

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A well-known Kentucky Republican on Monday blasted the GOP’s push for transgender legislation, calling it “a bad look for the party of Abraham Lincoln” in a radio ad coming days before lawmakers could vote to override the Democratic governor’s veto of the bill. Former longtime GOP state lawmaker Bob Heleringer evoked […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Idaho bill to provide free period products in schools fails