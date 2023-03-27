Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Caller said suspect was ‘very agitated’ before Phoenix officer was shot

Mar 27, 2023, 11:25 AM
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY
Joseph Lopez (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo) Officer Morgan Bullis was released from the hospital on Saturday, March 25, 2023, one day after getting shot. (Phoenix Police Department Photo) (KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)

PHOENIX — A caller said the man accused of wounding a Phoenix police officer last week was armed and appeared “very agitated” before the shooting, according to court records.

Joseph Lopez, 29, was being held on a $1 million bond after his arrest following a daylong manhunt Friday. He was booked into Maricopa County Jail on one count each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault on an officer, discharging a firearm at a structure and prohibited weapons possession.

The wounded officer, 26-year-old Morgan Bullis, was released from the hospital on Saturday.

The probable cause statement, part of a form submitted to the courts by police when they book a suspect, provides details about what transpired before and after the shooting in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

It all started around 9:15 a.m. Friday, when police received a call about a black Chevy Camaro crashing into the front yard of a residence near 11th and Atlanta avenues, south of Broadway Road.

RELATED STORIES

“The caller stated the suspect appeared to be very agitated and was armed with a rifle,” the probable cause statement said.

When Bullis arrived at the scene, the driver fired at her before she left her patrol vehicle, striking her in the hip. She was also hit in the lip with a fragment.

A witness told police the suspect then fled on foot.

While police searched the area, investigators were able to identify Lopez as the suspect.

Around 4:45 p.m., Lopez was arrested after he crawled out of a roof vent of a building at the intersection where the shooting occurred. A rifle was located in the attic near the vent.

Lopez allegedly told police he’d taken two Percocets and two Xanax pills and had been drinking. He said he “could not remember if he did or did not shoot the officer,” according to the probable cause statement.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Madonna)...
KTAR.com

Madonna adds 2nd show in Phoenix to Celebration Tour, returns in January 2024

Like a prayer answered, music icon Madonna is adding a second Phoenix show to her greatest hits global tour, six months after the first one.
12 hours ago
(Pxhere Photo)...
KTAR.com

1 person critically wounded in shooting outside Scottsdale nightclub

One person was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night at an Old Town Scottsdale nightclub, authorities said.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Board of Regents)...
Griselda Zetino

Arizona public universities team up to research police, firefighter staffing shortages

Arizona’s three public universities are teaming up to help police and fire departments across the state to solve staffing shortages.
12 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/BoyBee Extreme Tactical Shop)...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona man charged for possessing 2 unregistered machine guns

A man in southern Arizona was arrested and charged for possessing two unregistered machine gun conversion devices, authorities said Sunday. 
12 hours ago
Mamamoo attends the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards(MAMA) at Nagoya Dome on December 4, 2019 in Nagoya...
KTAR.com

K-pop group Mamamoo coming to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale this May

Popular K-pop band Mamamoo will stop by Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena as part of its “MY CON” tour in May.
12 hours ago
Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari speaks at the unveiling of a mural to honor Iranian women titled...
Jack Wu | Cronkite News

Phoenix council member Yassamin Ansari pushes for climate action, sustainable energy

As a Phoenix City Council member and vice mayor, Yassamin Ansari says true progress toward a sustainable future starts at the local level.
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Caller said suspect was ‘very agitated’ before Phoenix officer was shot