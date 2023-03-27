Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

BET co-founder, sports exec Sheila Johnson to publish memoir

Mar 27, 2023, 9:07 AM
FILE - Philanthropist, sports franchise executive and co-founder of Black Entertainment Television ...
FILE - Philanthropist, sports franchise executive and co-founder of Black Entertainment Television Sheila Johnson appears the 2013 Women's Media Awards in New York on Oct. 8, 2013. Johnson's upcoming memoir. “Walk Through Fire” will document her rise from a middle class family in Illinois to becoming a pioneering Black woman billionaire, and how she endured her troubled marriage to fellow BET founder Robert L. Johnson. The book is scheduled for release in September. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — The philanthropist, sports franchise executive and co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, Sheila Johnson, has a memoir scheduled for September. “Walk Through Fire” will document her rise from suburban Chicago to becoming a pioneering billionaire as a Black woman, and how she endured her troubled marriage to fellow BET founder Robert L. Johnson.

“After so many years, I’m thrilled to finally tell my story,” Johnson said in a statement issued Monday by her publisher, Simon & Schuster. “I hope that by sharing my own experiences, I can help others going through the kinds of obstacles I faced in my life and career.”

In 1980, Johnson and her former husband started BET, the groundbreaking cable channel sold 20 years later to Viacom. Among numerous other achievements, she has had partial ownership of three sports teams — the NHL’s Washington Capitals, the NBA’s Washington Wizards of the National Basketball Association and the WNBA’s Washington Mystics — and is a global ambassador for the humanitarian agency CARE.

Her 33-year marriage to Robert L. Johnson ended in 2002, and their divorce helped lead to her current marriage. The judge presiding over their case, William T. Newman, turned out to be an old acquaintance who, years earlier, had appeared in a play with her. Johnson and Newman have been married since 2005.

Simon & Schuster is calling the book a “deeply personal portrait of how one woman, despite heartache and obstacles, finally found herself and her place in the world.”

United States News

Sculptures representing charred chimneys rising from the smoldering rubble of burned-out buildings ...
Associated Press

Pardon sought for Black man executed in 1908 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Joe James, a Black man, was asleep under a tree when he was grabbed, beaten and then arrested for the murder of a white man in Springfield, Illinois. Before he was put on trial and later executed, a white mob seeking vengeance for the crime James was accused of committing took […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Sheriff: Man who fled traffic stop shoots officer in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man who sped away from a traffic stop in Florida last week shot and critically wounded a sheriff’s officer before killing himself following a standoff at his home, officials said. The shooting early Sunday morning left Officer Malik Daricaud, 25, in “tenuous condition” and “fighting for his life,” Jacksonville Sheriff […]
9 hours ago
In a letter photographed Feb. 13, 2022, Utah professor Taowen Le sent a letter to Utah Gov. Spencer...
Associated Press

Key takeaways from AP’s report on China’s influence in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — China’s global influence campaign has been surprisingly robust and successful in Utah, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. The world’s most powerful communist country and its U.S.-based advocates have spent years building relationships with Utah officials. Legislators in the deeply conservative and religious state have responded by delaying […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Chief Nurse Executive Danielle Maness stands in an empty examination room that was used to p...
Associated Press

New Maryland clinic opening in post-Roe ‘abortion desert’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new abortion provider is opening this year in Democratic-controlled Maryland — just across from deeply conservative West Virginia, where state lawmakers recently passed a near-total abortion ban. The Women’s Health Center of Maryland in Cumberland, roughly 5 miles (8 kilometers) from West Virginia, will open its doors in June — […]
9 hours ago
FILE - U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Sena...
Associated Press

Elizabeth Warren running for 3rd US Senate term in 2024

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced Monday that she will seek a third term in 2024. Warren, a prominent voice for the liberal wing of the Democratic Party and a failed 2020 presidential contender, said she’s running for reelection to end corruption in Washington, make the economy work for the middle […]
9 hours ago
Erik Paul reads a notice from the U.S. Census Bureau reminding his software development firm to com...
Associated Press

Privacy fears stymie government surveyors as responses dive

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Erik Paul didn’t mind answering government questions about where his software development business was located or how many employees it had. But when queries from the U.S. Census Bureau broached the company’s finances, the chief operating officer hesitated. “When you start asking financial questions, I get a little squirrelly,” said Paul, […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
BET co-founder, sports exec Sheila Johnson to publish memoir