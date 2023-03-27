Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Madonna adds 2nd show in Phoenix to Celebration Tour, returns in January 2024

Mar 27, 2023, 10:30 AM
(Facebook Photo/Madonna)
PHOENIX – Like a prayer answered, music icon Madonna is adding a second Phoenix show to her greatest hits global tour, six months after the first one.

The Grammy-winning pop star’s Celebration Tour returns to downtown Footprint Center on Jan. 24, 2024, to close out the second round of North American dates.

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. Presales start Tuesday.

A limited number of tickets remain for her July 22 Phoenix stop.

Concert promoters cited high demand in adding eight dates overall in December and January.

The tour, celebrating Madonna’s four decades in music, goes to Europe for 27 dates from Oct. 14-Dec. 6 before swinging back to the U.S.

Madonna first gained attention in 1983 with “Holiday,” the first in a string of top 10 hits, including “Material Girl,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Like a Prayer,” “Express Yourself” and “Vogue.”

Known for provocative videos, lyrics and live performances, the Michigan-born singer/dancer was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008.

The queen of pop hasn’t performed in Arizona since a 2015 show at Gila River Arena (now Desert Diamond Arena) in Glendale, according to Setlist.fm.

