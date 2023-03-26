Police search for suspects after 2 teen girls injured in Glendale shooting

PHOENIX — Glendale police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting after two teenage girls were hospitalized over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting call near Glendale and 67th avenues, according to a press release.

The victims, ages 13 and 17, were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The suspects remain outstanding, and information is subject to change.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

