ARIZONA NEWS

Police search for suspects after 2 teen girls injured in Glendale shooting

Mar 26, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)
PHOENIX — Glendale police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting after two teenage girls were hospitalized over the weekend, authorities said.

Police responded to a shooting call near Glendale and 67th avenues, according to a press release.

The victims, ages 13 and 17, were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, police said.

The suspects remain outstanding, and information is subject to change.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

No additional information was available.

