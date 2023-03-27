PHOENIX — Popular K-pop band Mamamoo will stop by Glendale as part of its “MY CON” global tour in May.

The four-member girl group of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa will play at Desert Diamond Arena — formerly Gila River Arena — on May 31.

This is this group’s first tour in the U.S., starting in New York City on May 16. The tour is named after the band’s latest EP, “Mic On,” which released in October.

General tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. online.

Mamamoo debuted with the single “Mr. Ambiguous” in 2014, which led to the quartet’s rise in popularity. Its first concert was in 2016, and the group has had 20 sell outs since.

The 2019 release “HIP” reached more than 370 million views on YouTube and 210 million streams on Spotify.

Other popular songs include “gogobebe,” “‘Egotistic,” “Wind flower” and “Piano Man.”

Other concerts coming soon to Desert Diamond Arena include Muse on April 2, Rauw Alejandro on April 23 and The Cure on May 18.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.