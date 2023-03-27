Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

K-pop group Mamamoo coming to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale this May

Mar 27, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 7:58 am
Mamamoo attends the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards(MAMA) at Nagoya Dome on December 4, 2019 in Nagoya...
Mamamoo attends the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards(MAMA) at Nagoya Dome on December 4, 2019 in Nagoya, Japan. (Photo by Jean Chung/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jean Chung/Getty Images)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Popular K-pop band Mamamoo will stop by Glendale as part of its “MY CON” global tour in May.

The four-member girl group of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa will play at Desert Diamond Arena — formerly Gila River Arena — on May 31.

This is this group’s first tour in the U.S., starting in New York City on May 16. The tour is named after the band’s latest EP, “Mic On,” which released in October.

General tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. online.

RELATED STORIES

Mamamoo debuted with the single “Mr. Ambiguous” in 2014, which led to the quartet’s rise in popularity. Its first concert was in 2016, and the group has had 20 sell outs since.

The 2019 release “HIP” reached more than 370 million views on YouTube and 210 million streams on Spotify.

Other popular songs include “gogobebe,” “‘Egotistic,” “Wind flower” and “Piano Man.”

Other concerts coming soon to Desert Diamond Arena include Muse on April 2, Rauw Alejandro on April 23 and The Cure on May 18.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pxhere Photo)...
KTAR.com

1 person critically wounded in shooting outside Scottsdale nightclub

One person was critically wounded in a shooting Sunday night at an Old Town Scottsdale nightclub, authorities said.
8 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Arizona Board of Regents)...
Griselda Zetino

Arizona public universities team up to research police, firefighter staffing shortages

Arizona’s three public universities are teaming up to help police and fire departments across the state to solve staffing shortages.
8 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/BoyBee Extreme Tactical Shop)...
SuElen Rivera

Arizona man charged for possessing 2 unregistered machine guns

A man in southern Arizona was arrested and charged for possessing two unregistered machine gun conversion devices, authorities said Sunday. 
8 hours ago
Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansari speaks at the unveiling of a mural to honor Iranian women titled...
Jack Wu | Cronkite News

Phoenix council member Yassamin Ansari pushes for climate action, sustainable energy

As a Phoenix City Council member and vice mayor, Yassamin Ansari says true progress toward a sustainable future starts at the local level.
8 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@NWSFlagstaff)...
KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 24-26

Northern Arizona could be hit with more snow, a missing woman was found dead in Mexico and six people were arrested for mailing fentanyl.
1 day ago
(Facebook File Photo/Glendale Police Department - Arizona)...
KTAR.com

Police search for suspects after 2 teen girls injured in Glendale shooting

Glendale police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting after two teenage girls were hospitalized over the weekend.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
K-pop group Mamamoo coming to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale this May