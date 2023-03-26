PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Corrections is investigating a suspected homicide after an inmate was found dead on Saturday, authorities said.

Staff found 50-year-old Jereme Cosby unresponsive with injuries inside of his shared housing unit at the Arizona State Prison Complex – Lewis in Buckeye, the ADCRR said in a press release.

Medical personnel, along with medical staff at Abrazo West Campus in Goodyear, pronounced Cosby dead, the release said.

A homicide investigation will be conducted by criminal investigators with ADCRR.

All inmates will be investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.

Cosby entered the ADCRR in 2005 after he was sentenced for first-degree murder out of Mohave County.

