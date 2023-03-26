Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigate shooting that left man dead

Mar 26, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:23 am
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix on Friday, authorities said.

Phoenix police responded to a reported shooting around 9 a.m. near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 59-year-old Kenneth McNie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was given aid but did not survive from the injuries, police said.

A second man on the scene of the shooting acknowledged he was involved in the shooting and was detained for investigation.

While detained, the second man gave a self-defense statement to detectives and was released, Phoenix police said.

The case was taken over by Phoenix homicide detectives and will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for charging.

No other information was made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Arizona State Prison Complex - Lewis)...
KTAR.com

Homicide investigation underway after inmate found dead at Buckeye prison

The Arizona Department of Corrections is investigating a homicide after an inmate was found dead inside of his housing unit with injuries.
14 hours ago
(Stevens Leinweber Construction Photo)...
KTAR.com

Valley-based construction company completes Phoenix Logistics Center

A 160,000-square-foot logistics center finished construction in Phoenix for packaging provider, Georgia-Pacific LLC.
14 hours ago
Lauren Daigle performs onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honorin...
KTAR.com

Christian singer Lauren Daigle’s tour coming to Glendale in November

Contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is scheduled to perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale in November.
14 hours ago
(Hummus Republic Photo)...
KTAR.com

Mediterranean food chain Hummus Republic opens 1st Arizona location in Scottsdale

Hummus Republic, a growing Mediterranean casual food chain, opened its first Arizona store at the Scottsdale Promenade.
2 days ago
FILE - Drug Enforcement Administration Administrator Anne Milgram speaks during a news conference a...
Associated Press

DEA overseas review barely mentions corruption scandals

After nearly two years, the U.S. DEA released an external review of its overseas operations that barely mentions recent corruption scandals and offers recommendations that critics dismissed as overly vague.
2 days ago
In this photo provided by Navajo Technical University, graduates at the school stand during a cerem...
Associated Press

Navajo Tech 1st among tribal universities to offer PhD

A school on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. launched its accredited doctoral program, becoming the first tribal college or university in the country to offer such a high level degree.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Phoenix police investigate shooting that left man dead