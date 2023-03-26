Phoenix police investigate shooting that left man dead

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix on Friday, authorities said.

Phoenix police responded to a reported shooting around 9 a.m. near 43rd and Glendale avenues.

Officers arrived on the scene and found 59-year-old Kenneth McNie suffering from a gunshot wound. He was given aid but did not survive from the injuries, police said.

A second man on the scene of the shooting acknowledged he was involved in the shooting and was detained for investigation.

While detained, the second man gave a self-defense statement to detectives and was released, Phoenix police said.

The case was taken over by Phoenix homicide detectives and will be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for charging.

No other information was made available.

