PHOENIX — A 160,000-square-foot logistics center finished construction in Phoenix for packaging provider, Georgia-Pacific LLC.

Phoenix-based Stevens-Leinweber Construction completed the Phoenix Logistics Center Two at 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road to house the HP PageWide T1190 Press, the world’s largest high-volume digital pre-print solution for corrugated packing.

The press allows Georgia-Pacific to offer 110-inch wide web digital inkjet printing for flexible high-graphic packaging.

“This project was a great exercise in listening, learning, planning and executing on precise requirements, with a result that brings something very unique to the Valley,” Stevens-Leinweber Construction Vice President Erik Powell said in a press release.

“Those requirements influenced everything from our earliest foundation plans to the final assembly of the T1190 press, which came in numerous cargo boxes shipped from overseas, trucked to the PLC Two building, and then unboxed and assembled piece by piece by experts brought over from Germany for this specific task.”

SLC said it constructed a specialized foundation to support the press and brought in temporary power for GP to test the equipment while waiting for long-lead-time electrical gear.

GP’s operation includes 40,000 square-foot printing production space and 110,000 square feet of specialized storage space.

The new building is adjacent to PLC One, a 268,872-square-foot industrial building.

Georgia-Pacific has two Valley locations, with the other in Tolleson.

