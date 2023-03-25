Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 Cuban migrants fly into Florida on motorized hang glider

Mar 25, 2023, 11:20 AM | Updated: 12:28 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 a.m. and were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the U.S.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

United States News

Officials investigate the scene where migrants were found trapped in a train car, Friday, March 24,...
Associated Press

2 dead in rail car; human smuggling investigation indicated

Two people found dead in a railroad car in south Texas were Honduran men, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Saturday, indicating it was investigating the case as possible human smuggling. “We will continue to address the serious public safety threat posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Weather service: Mississippi tornadoes deadliest since 2011

With at least 23 people dead, tornadoes that ravaged parts of Mississippi and the Deep South overnight were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade, according to National Weather Service records. By comparison, 31 people died in Mississippi in April 2011 during tornadoes that tore through several states, mostly in the southeastern […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Challenger claims win in race to lead United Auto Workers

DETROIT (AP) — The challenger in the race for the United Auto Workers’ top leadership post claimed victory Saturday in a close election that is likely to give his slate of candidates control of the huge union. In a statement, challenger Shawn Fain’s slate said that a federal court-appointed monitor has declared Fain the winner […]
13 hours ago
U.S. President Joe Biden and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embrace following a joint news ...
Associated Press

Canada pledges Great Lakes funding after Trudeau-Biden talks

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Canada has pledged a significant increase in spending to improve water quality in the Great Lakes following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, whose administration also has boosted funding for the shared waters. Following their discussion Friday in Ottawa, Trudeau said his government would spend $420 […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after Ronni...
Associated Press

Idaho governor signs firing squad execution bill into law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a bill allowing firing squads to execute death row inmates when lethal injection drugs are unavailable, making Idaho the fifth U.S. state to allow the execution method. The the bill on Friday. “While I am signing this bill, it is important to […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

North Carolina treasurer running for governor in 2024

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell announced on Saturday he will run for governor in 2024, a bid that will likely require him besting Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to earn the Republican nomination. While Republicans have controlled the Legislature since 2011 and won a majority on the state Supreme Court last […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
2 Cuban migrants fly into Florida on motorized hang glider