Arizona’s high country could see more snow throughout next week

PHOENIX — Note to residents of Flagstaff and northern Arizona: Don’t put the snow shovels away just yet.

Yes, it’s officially spring, but the National Weather Service says more snow could be coming to Flagstaff on Saturday and again at the end of next week.

Per the NWS, there is a “40 percent chance of snow showers (in Flagstaff), mainly before 10 p.m.” on Saturday.

Flagstaff Airport is reporting 159.4 inches of snow this winter season. By contrast, at this time a year ago the airport had received just 54.4 inches of snow.

The average for the entire season is 90 inches.

According to ABC15.com, the 159.4 inches of snow is a record for Flagstaff, topping the previous mark of 153.9 inches of snow measured at the airport in 1948-1949.

The NWS’s extended forecast for Flagstaff calls for sunshine Sunday through Tuesday, but a chance of snow showers again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

