Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s high country could see more snow throughout next week

Mar 25, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:11 pm
A Salt River Project team samples the snowpack in Happy Jack, between Payson and Flagstaff, on Feb....
A Salt River Project team samples the snowpack in Happy Jack, between Payson and Flagstaff, on Feb. 28, 2023. (Salt River Project Photo)
(Salt River Project Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Note to residents of Flagstaff and northern Arizona: Don’t put the snow shovels away just yet.

Yes, it’s officially spring, but the National Weather Service says more snow could be coming to Flagstaff on Saturday and again at the end of next week.

Per the NWS, there is a “40 percent chance of snow showers (in Flagstaff), mainly before 10 p.m.” on Saturday.

RELATED STORIES

Flagstaff Airport is reporting 159.4 inches of snow this winter season. By contrast, at this time a year ago the airport had received just 54.4 inches of snow.

The average for the entire season is 90 inches.

According to ABC15.com, the 159.4 inches of snow is a record for Flagstaff, topping the previous mark of 153.9 inches of snow measured at the airport in 1948-1949.

The NWS’s extended forecast for Flagstaff calls for sunshine Sunday through Tuesday, but a chance of snow showers again on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo/Taylor Tasler)...
KTAR.com

Officer shot in ‘ambush’ in south Phoenix, suspect arrested for attempted murder

An officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Friday morning by a suspect who was identified on Saturday.
14 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix’s Pueblo Grande Museum changing name to reflect Indigenous heritage

The Pueblo Grande Museum and Archaeological Park in Phoenix is changing its name to reflect the site's Indigenous history.
14 hours ago
Courtesy Maricopa County....
KTAR.com

New $61 million Southeast Justice Center opens in Mesa

Members of the Board of Supervisors, Justice Courts and Superior Court celebrated the opening of the Southeast Justice Center Wednesday.
14 hours ago
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)...
KTAR.com

2 arrested in Mexico on charges of human smuggling in Arizona

Two people are facing human smuggling charges in Arizona after being arrested in Mexico, authorities announced Wednesday.
14 hours ago
(Photo provided by Jurassic World Live Tour)...
KTAR.com

Jurassic World Live Tour to rumble into Phoenix this summer

The Jurassic World Live Tour is bringing six shows to Phoenix's Footprint Center this summer, between July 28-30.
14 hours ago
(Arizona Wine Growers Association Photo)...
KTAR.com

Arizona wine festival coming to Steele Indian School Park this weekend

Award-winning wineries, musical acts, food trucks and artisans will congregate at Steel Indian School Park in Phoenix on Saturday.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Arizona’s high country could see more snow throughout next week