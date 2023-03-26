Christian singer Lauren Daigle’s tour coming to Glendale in November

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

PHOENIX — Contemporary Christian music singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is scheduled to perform at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Nov. 11.

Daigle is a two-time Grammy Award, seven-time Billboard Music Award and four-time American Music Award winner.

“The Kaleidoscope Tour,” which is set to begin on. Sept. 6 in Memphis, is a 30-city event.

Daigle’s noteworthy hits include “You Say,” “Rescue,” “Look Up Child” and her new single “Thank God I Do.” Her song “You Say” is the longest-running No. 1 to appear on any weekly Billboard chart.

Her forthcoming self-titled album, which will include 20 songs, will be released in two parts later this year.

Daigle has been a mainstay on the Billboard charts since the release of her platinum-certified album “Look Up Child” in 2018.

The 31-year-old is the first female artist to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on Billboard’s Pop and Christian Album charts.

Off stage, Daigle founded the The Price Fund in 2018. The organization is designed to establish care for children, elderly and those in need around the world through communal initiatives and outreach.

According to a press release announcing Daigle’s tour, she has distributed over $2.4 million to 40 nonprofits around the world.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.