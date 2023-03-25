Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Missouri man makes harrowing rescue in flash flood

Mar 24, 2023, 6:01 PM
In this photo provided by Layton Hoyer, a red SUV is seen submerged in floodwater on Old Ritchey Road in Granby, Mo., early Friday, March 24, 2023. Hoyer rescued an elderly woman from the car. (Layton Hoyer via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Layton Hoyer via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

As heavy rains and flash floods doused southwestern Missouri Friday, Layton Hoyer wanted to get a closer look at the rising river levels. That is when he noticed an SUV caught in the flash floods near Granby.

At first, Hoyer thought the car might have been abandoned, but flashing brake lights caught his eye. The lights were blinking as if someone was intentionally tapping the brakes. He got on top of the train tracks near the ditch where the SUV was trapped and saw someone inside.

“I could see this elderly woman lying in this car trying to stay in the air bubble,” he said.

The 33-year-old quickly called 911, but he said the woman didn’t have much time left as the car continued to sink. Hoyer tried to reach her car from the passenger side, but the current was too strong. He then waded through the cold water before he too was submerged and then lunged, grabbing onto her car.

“I got a hold of the back door and started trying to pull the door open. But the vacuum on the door was so tight,” he said.

He said he was able to break the seal at the top of her window jam and open the door.

“I swear there was only a foot of air gap left in the back part of her car,” he said. “I just grabbed her by both arms and pulled her out of there.”

Hoyer rushed to get them both inside his truck to warm up.

Jim Channel, assistant Granby fire chief, was responding to a call of an 80-year-old woman trapped in a car when he arrived on the scene. Channel had been called to water rescues by Old Ritchey Road before, but he wasn’t surprised to see who was there.

“I’ve known the young man all his life, and he will do it again tomorrow,” Channel said of Hoyer. “He didn’t even think about what he was doing.”

Channel said he along with other rescue workers attempted to save the women’s three dogs inside the car, who were trapped in cages, but they couldn’t reach them in time before getting called to another water rescue.

Hoyer didn’t get a chance to get the woman’s full name. But he said he would like to see her again.

“I would love to put my arms around her ’cause she just cried in my arms and told me how thankful she was when the ambulance got there,” he said. “I was so thankful that God put me there to help her.”

United States News

People walk by a sign for the Horseshoe Las Vegas along the Strip, late Friday, March 24, 2023, in ...
Associated Press

Renamed Horseshoe to host Poker World Series on Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A name paired with poker and Las Vegas lore now has a place on the neon-lit Strip following the rebranding of an iconic hotel with a memorable history at a crossroads shared with some of the most recognizable casinos in the world. The Horseshoe Las Vegas Hotel & Casino and its […]
21 hours ago
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen....
Associated Press

Joe Biden: US will ‘forcefully’ protect personnel in Syria

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that the U.S. would respond “forcefully” to protect its personnel after U.S. forces retaliated with airstrikes on sites in Syria used by groups affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard following a suspected Iranian-linked attack Thursday that killed a U.S. contractor and wounded seven other Americans in northeast […]
21 hours ago
Associated Press

Pennsylvania chocolate plant blast kills 2, leaves 9 missing

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — An explosion at a chocolate factory in Pennsylvania Friday evening killed two people and left several others missing as investigators begin to determine a cause. West Reading Borough Police Department Chief of Police Wayne Holben confirmed there were two fatalities, nine people missing and several others injured by the explosion […]
21 hours ago
Haitian migrant Gerson Solay, 28, carries his daughter, Bianca, as he and his family cross into Can...
Associated Press

US, Canada end loophole that allowed asylum-seekers to move between countries

President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced a plan to close a loophole to an immigration agreement.
21 hours ago
In this photo provided by Navajo Technical University, graduates at the school stand during a cerem...
Associated Press

Navajo Tech 1st among tribal universities to offer PhD

A university on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. launched its accredited doctoral program, becoming the first among more than 30 accredited tribal colleges and universities across the country to offer such a high level degree. The program at Navajo Technical University will be dedicated to sustaining Diné culture and language. Diné is […]
21 hours ago
Associated Press

Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized Friday after police in South Texas received a call that they were “suffocating” in a freight train traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border. The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able to stop the […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Missouri man makes harrowing rescue in flash flood