Woman accused of homicide, dismemberment ruled fit for trial

Mar 24, 2023, 4:42 PM
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wis., Feb. 14, 2023. Schabusiness is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the February 2022 killing of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion. On Friday, March 24, a court ruled that Schabusiness is competent to stand trial. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP, File)
Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Wisconsin is competent to stand trial, a court ruled Friday.

Judge Thomas Walsh issued the ruling and set a July 21 start date for Taylor Schabusiness’ trial in Brown County Circuit Court, WLUK-TV reported.

Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in the killing of Shad Thyrion, 25, in February 2022.

Authorities say she strangled Thyrion at a home in Green Bay, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving parts of him throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Schabusiness has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

A competency report commissioned by prosecutors that was completed last fall deemed Schabusiness fit for trial.

In February, she attacked her attorney during a hearing moments after Walsh agreed to her lawyer’s request for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review her competency.

A deputy wrestled Schabusiness to the floor of the courtroom, which was then cleared before the hearing resumed.

